CKGSB Professor Wins CICF Best Paper Award for Novel Measure of Financial Flexibility

News provided by

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

01 Aug, 2023, 04:00 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CKGSB Professor of Finance Dr. Erica Xuenan Li and her coauthors have won the CICF Best Paper Award by the China International Conference in Finance in 2023. The paper "Balance Sheet Financial Flexibility", co-authored by Professor Li, Professor of Finance Sudipto Dasgupta at CUHK and PhD student Siyuan Wu at CUHK, is one of the three award-winning papers out of 2,000 papers submitted worldwide.

Financial flexibility is a key factor affecting business investment decisions and is said to be the primary goal when building corporate capital structures. Existing research, such as the Kaplan-Zingales (KZ) index, Whited-Wu (WW) index, and Hadlock-Pierce (HP) index, often uses financial constraint (FC) to measure financial flexibility, which in fact has little out-of-sample explanatory power and hence limited value of reference for corporate financial decision-making.

In contrast, Professor Li's research proposed a novel method to measure financial flexibility based on firms' investment behavior rather than financial statement disclosures.

In this paper, Professor Li and co-authors developed a financial flexibility index (FF Index) by analyzing balance sheet variables that distinguish firms with investment spikes from those that do not during industry-level investment surge.

The FF index outperforms the five popular measures of FC indices in explaining and predicting investment spikes in both in-sample and out-of-sample tests, providing a tool for predicting corporate investment decisions.

"We are glad that our research is recognized by CICF. We hope that with this paper and its findings, we can offer a more effective, comprehensive and concise index to investors and policymakers to measure corporate financial flexibility, so as to grasp companies' financial position and investment capacity with more accuracy." said Professor Li.

Since 2002, the China International Conference in Finance (CICF) has been providing an open platform that brings worldwide scholars together to present current research and stimulate new development in finance, becoming one of the four major global financial academic conferences.

Established in Beijing in November 2002, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is China's first privately-funded and research-driven business school. The school aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion. Dr Erica X.N. Li is a Professor of Finance and Director of China Industrial Policy Research Center at CKGSB.

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Also from this source

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Decodes China's Gen Z Workforce Dynamics in Groundbreaking Report

ESCP Business School and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business launch a dual MBA program to train global business leaders

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.