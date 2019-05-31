CKR Law LLP Expands Its Miami Presence With the Addition of New Partners

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CKR Law LLP is pleased to announce the recent expansion of its Miami office. Partners Edgar J. Asebey, Laline Concepcion-Veloso, Manjit Gill, Salvador C. Orofino, Javier J. Rodriguez and Xavier L. Suarez have joined CKR Law in Miami to augment the firm's robust platform for serving clients in the areas of data privacy, cyber-risk, corporate, litigation, cross-border transactions, regulatory law, securities, immigration, family law, real estate and tax. Their addition improves CKR Law's ability to serve its clients, particularly the firm's Latin American clients with ties to Miami.

Edgar J. Asebey brings over 20 years of experience in government regulation of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, food, dietary supplement and cosmetics companies. With experience within government, as in-house counsel and as a CEO of a life sciences company, he brings a wealth of knowledge to clients who require novel solutions to complex issues. Mr. Asebey also counsels clients and performs regulatory due diligence in support of financings, public offerings and M&A transactions. He advises stem cell and regenerative medicine companies on regulatory compliance and telemedicine and health IT companies on the intricacies of FDA regulation of Medical Device Data Systems (MDDS), mobile medical apps and clinical decision support (CDS) software. Most recently, he has advised companies in the CBD (hemp) and THC (marijuana) space on state and federal regulatory compliance and advertising/labeling compliance, and has led numerous negotiations in corporate transactions.

Laline Concepcion-Veloso brings over 20 years of experience in corporate law, corporate litigation and family law. Ms. Concepcion-Veloso was previously selected multiple times as a "Top Up and Comer" and also as "Top Lawyers in South Florida" in the South Florida Legal Guide. She was also the recipient of the Martindale-Hubbell Client Distinction Award, which recognizes excellence in a variety of categories, including quality of service, overall value, responsiveness and communications ability.

Manjit Gill brings more than two decades of experience as a legal and business counselor assisting clients both in the U.S. and abroad to maximize their business potential by navigating the unique channels created by varying corporate, international and intellectual property laws, and leveraging relationships to help clients identify and capitalize on new business opportunities and revenue streams. Mr. Gill provides strategic counseling to clients, including general corporate advice and business agreement drafting, international dispute resolution (including pre-dispute counseling and planning), intellectual property counseling and dispute resolution, and project financing. Mr. Gill frequently speaks abroad about doing business in the United States, often at the invitation of the Government of Malaysia to Malaysian businesses, and also has counseled U.S. businesses on doing business in Malaysia and South East Asia.

Salvador C. Orofino joins CKR Law to head the firm's Global Data Privacy and Cyber-Risk practice. Mr. Orofino brings over 18 years of experience advising clients in a "closed-loop" approach that provides him with insight into the entire business ecosystem and allows him to represent clients holistically. Mr. Orofino's practice is based on dynamic risk-management and adaptable opportunity capture for clients in high-visibility, high-risk industries. Mr. Orofino's clients appreciate his approach to finding value that is relevant and client-specific. The core thesis of his practice is providing outcomes that create focus, drive and purpose at pivotal moments in business and in his clients' lives.

Javier J. Rodriguez is a seasoned commercial trial attorney with extensive experience on a broad range of cases, including commercial disputes, creditors' rights, real estate, employment, professional liability, admiralty and tort. Mr. Rodriguez has served as lead counsel in the handling and trial of multi-million dollar cases in state and federal courts and arbitration panels and has completed over 80 trials and arbitrations. Mr. Rodriguez also provides general counsel-type legal services to various clients, including a major supermarket chain, an American subsidiary of a French multi-national company, a real estate development company and a large advertising and public relations firm.

Xavier L. Suarez brings over 40 years of experience in litigation, health care and corporate law that includes substantive international, real estate, labor and intellectual property capabilities and a broad civil practice. Mr. Suarez previously served as the Mayor of Miami for eight consecutive years from 1985-1993. During his time in office, Mr. Suarez received national praise for his effective handling of civil disturbances. After his term, Mr. Suarez focused on his law practice and became a published author, releasing several articles and four books. Since 2011, Mr. Suarez has also served as District 7 Commissioner on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

These new partners join Jackson Hwu and his team of attorneys in the Miami office. Jackson Hwu is a corporate attorney who has over 20 years of experience in cross-border transactions advising U.S. and international clients in corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital transactions and securities offerings (including digital currency). Mr. Hwu is a trusted adviser to several family offices and investors from Brazil and Latin America in the U.S. A native Brazilian, Mr. Hwu has developed a unique skillset in representing Brazilian and Latin American emerging growth companies in corporate structuring, VC financing rounds, acquisitions and exits including Fintech, Edtech, Legaltech, Insurtech, E-commerce and AI-enabled companies. Mr. Hwu also represents Latin American conglomerates and corporations in all facets of expanding their operations (organically or through acquisitions) into the U.S. and Europe.

CKR is very pleased to welcome Mr. Asebey, Ms. Concepcion-Veloso, Mr. Gill, Mr. Orofino, Mr. Rodriguez and Mr. Suarez to the Miami office.

