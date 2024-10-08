CKR SOLAR & STORAGE CONTINUES GROWTH WITH EXPANSION INTO ALABAMA

DOTHAN, Ala., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CKR Solar & Storage, based in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, has continued its impressive growth trajectory with the opening of an office in Dothan, Alabama. The office was opened to serve a market that is experiencing increasing demand for residential solar system installations that are tied into an energy storage system, due to the nature of the electricity market.

"The traditional residential solar model doesn't work in Alabama." stated Christopher Rollitt, President of CKR Solar & Storage. "From the utility market itself, to intermittent outages in rural areas, and powerful storms that can knock out power, you quickly realize that a solar system, coupled with an energy storage solution, is really about freedom and independence."

CKR Solar & Storage was created to serve the tremendous need for increased energy production and effective storage solutions in the greater Southeast. After management roles at SEM Power, and then leading the expansion of SunPro into the Florida market, CKR President Christopher Rollitt founded the company in 2022 to provide solar customers a superior alternative. "To me it's pretty simple. If we architect a more effective solar system for a customer, that will equal more energy production for them. If we only recommend and install best-in-class components, they will see increased efficiency. And if we approach the project with care and diligence, and make sure the construction project progresses the way I would want a project at my home to progress, the customer wins!" shared Rollitt.

CKR's expansion into Alabama is in collaboration with EV charging pioneer Joe Ward. "Mr. Ward's depth of knowledge and experience in the Alabama energy markets are second to none. This move is sure to benefit CKR's customers in Alabama and beyond!" added Rollitt.

