CKR SOLAR & STORAGE HELPS TAMPA ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY MAINTAIN POWER THROUGH HURRICANE MILTON

LAND O LAKES, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Country Place Assisted Living Facility, an assisted living facility based in Tampa, Florida, was prepared for Hurricane Milton with the support of their newly installed energy storage system . A Country Place partnered with commercial solar specialists CKR Solar, to design and install an energy storage solution that would help them maintain critical infrastructure and remain operational during power outages.

According to CKR President Christopher Rollitt, "Adding energy storage to a commercial solar system is critical for businesses that need to maintain operations during extreme weather events and power outages. We evaluated their needs and determined that adding an AC coupled battery system to their existing solar system would provide the power they would need to maintain critical Infrastructure."

Sitting directly in the path of Hurricane Milton, A Country Place ALF Administrator Rob Loomis was prepared like never before. Despite widespread damage and power outages affecting millions of homes and businesses in the Tampa area, A Country Place never lost power. "We actually shut down our generator and chose to run off of the batteries completely. We were able to maintain operations while others could not, and we didn't have to deal with the fuel concerns that come with running a generator." shared Loomis.

Rollitt added, "There was a lot of damage from Milton to homes, businesses and the utility infrastructure, but for our clients to come through it successfully is inspiring. For Rob and A Country Place to be able to provide the critical care necessary with no disruption really highlights how solar and batteries can create energy resiliency, particularly in hurricane prone areas. Every Assisted Living Facility should have a solution like this in place!"

With extreme weather events increasing in frequency and severity, A Country Place Assisted Living Facility is hoping to become a model for what the industry must do to adapt. "When a facility that provides critical services to hundreds of people is impacted, it's a major news story. As an ALF Administrator, safety is my primary concern. I need to make sure that not only our residents are protected, but that our team is safe and able to continue to provide the assistance folks come here for." shared Loomis. "There are many reasons to go solar, and adding an energy storage system is an incredibly smart investment. But purely from the perspective of being able to get through these major weather events, it is a no brainer!"

