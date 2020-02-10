CKU Rebrands Their Vision and Community

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CKU Properties, a state leader in custom home designs and construction, will officially launch its new brand as CKU Properties LLC. This is an exciting and important milestone for the company, as they unveiled a new name, logo, and website.

CKU Properties LLC

Founded by Curran Underwood, the company has grown in five years to employ 90 full-time employees in the tri-state area. Dedicated to the creation of customized homes at a modest cost, CKU Properties LLC is now one of the leaders in custom home construction in Philadelphia. As a Philadelphia native, Curran has worked to ensure CKU Properties LLC is committed to neighborhood development and is at the forefront of revitalization efforts taking place in his home town. "We continue to give back to our community and grow for the future of our community." -CEO Curran Underwood

"In addition to custom design, we are pleased to announce the grand opening of CKU Properties Educates. Curran and Matthew (CEO of MGJ Investments Inc.) bring over 30 years of experience in real estate to up and coming entrepreneurs." The collaboration will provide students with courses in financial literacy and corporate business structure. "We look forward to providing the necessary tools to succeed." -Matthew Jackson MGJ Investments Inc.

Although housing stats have dropped nationwide during the past five years, CKU Properties has posted substantial gains each year. Curran Underwood reports that they expect this growth to continue at a 10% annual rate.

"Over the course of many years and several successful projects later, the entire CKU team has shown that a well experienced, dedicated group can bring value to a project in a number of ways," said Curran Underwood, CEO and Director of Construction. "During the rebuild and of fallen communities in North Philadelphia, the CKU team took great pride in providing high-quality living in communities that were deemed the "ghetto" and inhabitable."

About CKU Properties LLC

CKU Properties LLC is focused on owning premium-branded homes with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the home development. As of Jan. 27, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 100+ projects located in the tri-state area.

SOURCE CKU Properties LLC

