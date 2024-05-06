CL ENTERPRISES STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO DRIVE CONTINUED SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

PERU, Ill., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CL Enterprises, the family investment company based in Peru IL., has announced two key changes to its management team.

Matt Ptacek joins as Chief Financial Officer. Since 2018 Matt served as Chief Financial Officer for TH Foods in Loves Park. Prior to that, he worked for Advanced Integration Technology, a Private Equity company in Texas as CFO. Matt has deep and comprehensive financial expertise, having spent the early part of his career as a cost analyst, a financial analyst, a business analyst, and a plant Controller with Kimberly Clark.

Matt Ptacek joins the team as CFO Cindy Akins becomes Chief Human Resources Officer

Matt earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering and Engineering Physics from University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is married with two grown daughters.

Alongside Ptacek's arrival, the company also promoted Cindy Akins to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer for the group. A graduate of University of Illinois, with a Masters from Loyola University of Chicago, Akins joined CLE in November of 2021, following a long and successful career in HR at companies such as Millward Brown, Conversant and Civis Analytics. She has been instrumental in driving many cross-business initiatives, strengthening performance management, streamlining processes, advising businesses leaders and hiring HR staff.

Hinesh Patel, CEO of CL Enterprises, said: "As our businesses continue to expand, we are taking steps to ensure we have the strongest possible leadership to support each of the companies within the group. Cindy has made a great contribution to the business, and this promotion recognizes the impact she has had in driving more effective and efficient ways of working across the group. And Matt's arrival completes the team - his expertise and experience across multiple aspects of financial management will truly strengthen the foundations on which we continue to build."

About CL Enterprises

CL Enterprises is the investment and holding company for the Carus-Limberger family, and is based in Peru, IL.

