CL4E Poll -- Americans Overwhelmingly Agree: Teachers Should Have the Right to Reject Union Dues

"The most striking finding from this poll is not just that conservatives support the right of teachers to reject mandatory union dues, but that most everyone agrees this right is sacrosanct," said Karen Nussle, President of CL4E.

The question and responses were as follows:

Currently government workers in many states, including teachers, must pay dues to a labor union as a requirement of their employment whether they choose to participate in the union or not. However, the Supreme Court will soon decide if these employees may stop paying dues.

Do you believe that government workers should be required to pay union dues to represent them – or – should be allowed to stop paying dues if they choose?

33%: Should be required to pay union dues to represent them.

62%: Should be allowed to stop paying dues if they choose.

Beyond the overall response in favor of public employees' rights, so too did nearly every subcategory agree:

Households with a family member that has a "a member of a labor or teacher's union, or a state or federal employee" by a 52-45 margin

Independent voters by a 68-28 margin

"Lean to Democrats" combined with "not-so-strong Democrats" by a 56-35 margin

Conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, 440 interviews were took place on landlines and 360 by cell phone. The margin of error was + 3.46%.

ABOUT CL4E: Conservative Leaders for Education is a campaign comprised of leading state lawmakers and education chairs focused on ensuring conservative principles gain traction in state policy decisions. CL4E is a 501(c)3 that does not affiliate with any political party. Learn more about us at www.conservativeleaders4ed.org

SOURCE Conservative Leaders for Education

