CLA Announces Key Leadership Developments

Firm elevates several individuals to new roles, igniting the next generation of innovation and growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) announced several updates to its national and regional leadership teams. The appointments and new roles underscore CLA's commitment to innovation, growth, and strategic succession, as it accelerates into 2025 and beyond.

Among the developments are two additions to the firm's executive leadership team. CEO Jen Leary has appointed James Watson as Chief Solutions Officer and Paul Bailey as Chief Growth Officer. Watson, CLA's immediate past chair of the board of directors, most recently served as Managing Principal of Solutions and prior to that, as Regional Managing Principal (RMP) for the Northeast U.S. Bailey moved into a growth role in 2024, after having served in several roles, most recently as regional managing principal for the Western U.S.

"James and Paul are visionary leaders who genuinely understand our stakeholders' needs and how CLA's unique vision supports our path to the future'. Leary said.

CLA is also elevating four leaders, with the goal of driving the firm's Future Forward strategy:

Kirthi Mani has been named Chief People Officer. Mani most recently served as Managing Principal of CLA's Gateway One office in New York City . In this newly created role, Mani will have accountability for people solutions, talent development, connections and internal communications and public relations.

Kirthi Mani has been named Chief People Officer. Mani most recently served as Managing Principal of CLA's Gateway One office in New York City. In this newly created role, Mani will have accountability for people solutions, talent development, connections and internal communications and public relations.

Josh Enger has been named Chief Outsourcing Officer. Enger has held numerous leadership roles, from Managing Principal of transportation and logistics to Managing Principal of the Minneapolis office and RMP of the Midwest region. In this role, Enger will be responsible for CLA's consulting and outsourcing practice, while also having accountability for growing the firm's Client Accounting and Advisory Services.

Chastity Wilson has been named Chief Tax Officer. Wilson has served CLA in numerous capacities, most recently as Managing Principal of quality. As Chief Tax Officer, she will oversee the firm's tax initiatives and direct growth opportunities while also helping drive awareness of new tax initiatives at a local and federal level.

Kelli Roberts has been named RMP of the Sunbelt region, which includes offices in Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and more. Roberts previously held the position of Managing Principal of the Triad office in North Carolina.

"These leaders are ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the future while staying deeply connected to our values and purpose," said Cathy Clarke, Chief Culture Officer.

"As a privately held, succession-driven firm, CLA is dedicated to stewardship and nurturing talent to seamlessly transition to the next generation," Leary said.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

