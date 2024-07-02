CLA Appoints New Chief Data Officer and Chief Financial Officer

New data and finance leadership appointments support CLA's strategic growth plans.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth-largest accounting firm in the United States, announced today that Ray Price, Jr. has joined the firm as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and that Spencer Lourens has advanced to the newly created Chief Data Officer (CDO) role.

"With the professional services industry evolving at a rapid pace, we see an enormous opportunity to better serve our clients and are investing in top talent to drive growth," said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. "I am delighted to again this year welcome so many talented leaders into new roles across our firm. The addition of Spencer and Ray rounds out a true 'dream team' of leadership at CLA. We have the drive, energy and talent to continue positively disrupting the profession."

Price joins CLA after an impressive career at Bank of America, including his most recent role as CFO of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Private Wealth Management. Price will lead CLA's financial operations, guiding the firm's fiscal strategy and growth planning in collaboration with the leadership team. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from Old Dominion University, and a Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Queens University of Charlotte. Price is a lifetime member of NABA Inc. and serves as the Chair of the Corporate Advisory Board for the organization. He is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he, his wife, and their two daughters reside.

As CDO, Lourens will oversee data management, quality, utilization, and governance, while developing comprehensive data strategies as part of CLA's $500 million investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology. Lourens joined the firm in 2019 to accelerate CLA's digital solutions and previously served as the Managing Principal of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. He brings a wealth of experience to this role including a Ph.D. in biostatistics from the University of Iowa, and an extensive background in Artificial Intelligence and data science. Previously, Lourens was an Assistant Professor and directed the undergraduate Health Data Science program at Indiana University School of Medicine and the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health.

"This is an exciting time at CLA, with the addition of Ray Price, Jr. and the more than 700 advancements within our incredible team, including Spencer Lourens who is driving our data engagement," said Cathy Clarke, Chief Culture Officer at CLA. "What makes CLA special is our people and how we celebrate the collective impact each individual has through their dedication and commitment to growing our business and their skills. As we invest in the next generation of firm leaders it's exciting to imagine our future."

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With nearly 9,000 people, 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

SOURCE CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)