CLA Celebrates More than 700 Advancements

MINNEAPOLIS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth-largest accounting firm in the United States, announced more than 700 advancements across the firm today. Twice each year in July and November, CLA advances high performing team members to new roles, further developing the firm's talent and investing in its succession mindset.

With more than 130 locations across the United States and the UK and nearly 9,000 professionals, CLA relies on talented leaders like those advancing today to drive its development and innovation. Individuals advancing to or moving within the CLA leadership matrix include:

Mrudul Sharma , Managing Principal of Office (MPO), Nashville

, Managing Principal of Office (MPO), Mark Jostes, Managing Principal of Industry (MPI), Retail

Rahim Habib , MPO Houston

, MPO Houston Tim Warren, MPO Connecticut

Sharey Wang , Managing Principal, Connection Team

"At CLA, we invest in top talent and build for the future of client service by giving people at all levels the opportunities they need to stretch, learn and grow both personally and professionally," said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. "I want to congratulate everyone advanced for their continued dedication and work to have a positive impact to our firm, our clients, and our communities."

CLA believes the most effective way to serve its clients and communities is to support its people in building careers that match their professional and personal aspirations by giving them a choice in their professional path, the industry they serve, the service capabilities they develop, their geography, and more. Each year CLA's compensation and advancement decisions are made through an inclusive and collaborative process between coaches and leaders who take time to know and help CLA's talented professionals develop inspired careers.

