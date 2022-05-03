CLA Congratulates Oyango A. Snell on Association Executive of the Year Award

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association (CLA) congratulates its CEO and Executive Director Oyango A. Snell on his recognition as Association Executive of the Year by the California Society of Association Executives (CalSAE).

"Oyango Snell has been an incredible volunteer leader for CalSAE," said CalSAE Executive Director Jim Anderson. "He's made so many contributions in such short time, it's been a joy to work with him. Oyango has a clear passion for helping others, an amazing depth of knowledge and a terrific sense of humor!"

Oyango A. Snell, California Lawyers Association's CEO and Executive Director, accepts CalSAE's 2022 Association Executive of the Year award.

CalSAE's award recognizes association CEOs who have achieved success in overall contributions to CalSAE, service to professional, civic or charitable organizations, and achievements for their employing organization. "Snell is the first Black recipient in the award's 20-year history," Anderson said. Snell received the award at CalSAE's ELEVATE Annual Conference , which was held in Lake Tahoe on April 25. Among the reasons Snell was chosen was "his leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at CalSAE," Anderson said.

CLA President Jeremy M. Evans congratulated Snell on the recognition, saying: "Oyango is a wonderful person and leader! Everyone who meets him appreciates his energy and passion for the legal profession and association management. As a friend, I could not be more proud. The entire organization congratulates our CEO and Executive Director on being named the Association Executive of the Year. His work at the CLA and past organizational work is rightly being noticed."

In his short time at CLA, Snell has helped CLA adopt its first-ever strategic plan, led efforts to implement governance best practices, and successfully lead the association beyond a post-pandemic state.

Snell joined CLA in December 2021 after serving as senior vice president and the first in-house general counsel for the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), where he spearheaded the organization's first-ever diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, its human resources program, and a leadership initiative for women in energy.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law. Established in 2018 as a member-driven, mission-focused bar association dedicated to the professional advancement of attorneys practicing law in the State of California, CLA, through the work of its 18 experienced and innovative Sections, provides premier educational content, networking opportunities, and high-quality programs to its members, the legal community, and the public at-large.

