CLA Earns Microsoft Solution Partner Designation for Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) today announced that it has earned two Microsoft Solutions Partner designations - Data & AI (Azure) and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). These designations recognize CLA's commitment to delivering transformative digital solutions that help organizations harness the power of data and modern applications.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, CLA demonstrates deep experience in helping clients build, run, and manage applications across multiple environments – whether in the cloud, on-premises or at the edge of a network – using the tools and frameworks that best fit their business needs. This achievement signals CLA's dedication to advanced training, accreditation, and proven client success.

"Securing these Microsoft designations reflects our vision of empowering organizations to thrive in a digital-first world," said Michael Pelletier, Principal at CLA. "But more than that, it's about using the right technology to help our clients solve real business challenges. By reimagining legacy systems and unlocking the potential of AI-driven insights, we're helping clients transform complexity into clarity, while positioning them for innovation, resilience and long-term success."

Through its Go Digital framework, CLA empowers businesses to adopt technologies like Microsoft Fabric for unified analytics and AI-driven decision-making. These solutions enable clients to integrate data sources, streamline reporting, and accelerate time-to-insight, which are all critical capabilities in today's competitive landscape.

With more than 9,000 professionals across nearly 130 U.S. locations, CLA combines industry-focused expertise with cutting-edge technology to create opportunities for clients, people, and communities.

