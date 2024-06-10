CLA Global Welcomes New CEO

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA Global Limited (CLA Global), a leading international organization comprised of independent accounting and advisory firms announced this week that it has appointed Paul English as CEO.

English will replace Sancho Simmonds and Joseph Kask, who have held the role of co-CEO's of CLA Global since the network was formed in July 2022. Simmonds and Kask have been instrumental in recruiting high-quality, ambitious, like-minded firms to join CLA Global during their tenure, continuing to build the network's development and strategy, resulting in 12 Network and 12 Alliance members currently across the globe.

As the new CEO, English will set the strategic direction, assume responsibility for network and membership development and oversee the membership organization. With more than 20 years of experience in global and marketing leadership roles in professional services across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, English was formerly on the global leadership team at Grant Thornton, working on global strategy, brand, and the international clients and markets agenda.

Previously, he also worked at RSM in the UK, with a focus on consulting and marketing strategy in the mid-market and the government sector. As Strategy Director at the boutique consulting firm, Source, English spent many years working on a wide range of consulting projects for more than 20 of the world's largest professional services firms.

On joining CLA Global, English stated "I am really looking forward to getting started. There is a great opportunity for CLA Global to be a genuinely distinctive global organization that creates real value for its firms and the clients they serve. There is real ambition at CLA Global along with a start-up mentality and that is very appealing.

"We share a passion for the dynamic, entrepreneurial mid-market as well as a strong emphasis on relationships, culture, and innovation," he continued. "The founding firms bring significant scale and a depth of capability, which serves as a great foundation for future growth in strategically important markets. CLA Global will continue to invest in the infrastructure and service offerings that will be attractive to our current and future firms."

"This is an exciting time for CLA Global. We continue to attract exceptional Network and Alliance members across the globe, and now, with Paul's leadership, we will continue to elevate our efforts," said Scott Engelbrecht, chair of the CLA Global board. "He brings a deep knowledge of strategy and business acumen that we are certain will continue the momentum we have built at CLA Global."

CLA Global was founded on July 1, 2022, by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP and Evelyn Partners. Currently, CLA Global has more than 180 offices across the world and more than 13,500 personnel across the network. Member firms provide services to clients of all sizes, with a particular emphasis on fast-growing, innovative, and dynamic middle market cross-border businesses.

Based on reported 2021 fee income, Accountancy Age ranked CLA Global 15th among the top global accounting and advisory organizations in the world.

