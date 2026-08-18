CLA Heartbeat Index: Strong Economic Confidence Meets New AI Reality Check

New survey of more than 700 CLA clients reveals resilient confidence in the economy alongside a growing focus on practical AI adoption and measurable business impact

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's small and middle-market organizations remain confident about their future, but many are now tasked with proving measurable business value from artificial intelligence. According to the latest CLA Heartbeat Index, a survey of 722 clients representing small and middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and civic organizations, 72% of leaders are optimistic about their standing in the economy in the next 12 months, yet fewer than half (49.5%) report gaining any meaningful efficiencies or performance gains from AI and technology investments.

The results of the latest CLA Heartbeat Index suggest conversations around AI are entering a new phase. After two years of rapid experimentation and investment, businesses are shifting their focus from adoption to impact and accountability, with concerns around demonstrating how investments in AI are leading to productivity gains and a measurable return on investment.

The findings come as organizations across the country face mounting pressure to improve productivity, offset workforce shortages, and justify rapidly growing investments in technology. For many leaders, the next competitive advantage may depend less on adopting AI and more on proving its impact.

"Business leaders haven't lost faith in growth, but they're becoming far more disciplined about where they place their bets, asking tougher questions about talent, technology and overall investments," said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. "What stood out most to us is that confidence remains high even as organizations scrutinize where and how AI investments are producing real business value. The question is no longer about whether investing in AI is a sound business strategy, but instead about how quickly it will pay off."

The AI Reality Check: Adoption Is Rising Faster Than Results

The survey findings suggest that organizations remain optimistic about the future despite an increasingly complex operating environment:

72.2% are optimistic about their organization's outlook for the next 12 months

69.9% believe their workforce has the skills needed for future success

68.6% are confident in their ability to expand, grow, or invest in strategic priorities

49.5% reported positive improvements in efficiency of performance from recent technology or AI investments

Only 20.2% report highly positive impacts from investments in AI and technology

Economic optimism persists even as businesses continue to face rising costs related to labor, materials, insurance, health care, financing, and other key inputs. Many respondents also described balancing growth ambitions with the need to protect profitability and improve productivity.

Business leaders cited implementation, governance, data quality, security, compliance, workforce readiness, change management, and return on investment among their biggest concerns related to AI adoption.

"Our findings suggest we're approaching an AI accountability moment," said James Watson, Chief Solutions Officer at CLA. "A year ago, leaders were asking how quickly they could adopt AI. Today, the conversation is about identifying practical use cases, preparing people to use these tools effectively, strengthening governance, and measuring business outcomes. The leaders who succeed will be those who can turn technology investments into better decisions, greater efficiency, and long-term value."

The Heartbeat of the Economy Continues to Adapt

CLA's Heartbeat Index exists as a counter to traditional economic reports that often focus on large public companies, Wall Street indicators, or national averages that can miss the experiences of the businesses and organizations shaping day-to-day economic activity. By listening directly to small and middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and civic leaders, CLA is able to surface practical insights from the organizations that create jobs, serve communities, and help drive the U.S. economy from the ground up.

Many respondents indicated plans to invest in technology and automation, enter new markets, pursue acquisitions, strengthen customer relationships, retrain talent, and improve operations. At the same time, they continue to navigate workforce shortages, rising costs, regulatory complexity, and evolving customer demands.

The findings also reinforce the growing connection between workforce strategy and technology strategy. Business leaders continue to face challenges attracting and retaining talent while simultaneously preparing employees to work alongside emerging technologies. Respondents noted that future success will depend on an organization's ability to connect talent development, workforce readiness, and technology adoption.

A Story of Resilience and Opportunity

Taken together, the 2026 CLA Heartbeat Index paints a picture of resilient confidence. Rather than retreating amid uncertainty, business leaders are focusing on execution, adaptability, and disciplined growth. They remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead but are increasingly focused on ensuring that investments – particularly in AI and technology – deliver meaningful business impact.

About the CLA Heartbeat Index

The CLA Heartbeat Index is conducted three times annually and surveys approximately 700 – 1000 clients across the United States. Respondents primarily represent small and middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and civic leaders. The index provides a real-time view into how organizations that drive local economies are responding to changing economic conditions, workforce trends, technology investments, and growth opportunities.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, about 120 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

SOURCE CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)