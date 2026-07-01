Perkins & Company Team Joins CLA, Expanding Opportunities for Clients and Professionals

PORTLAND, Ore., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the nation's largest accounting and professional services firms with a growing global presence, today announced that the Perkins & Company team has joined CLA, effective July 1.

Founded in 1986, Perkins & Company is a Pacific Northwest–based accounting and advisory firm serving clients across Oregon and Washington. A top 125 U.S. firm with more than 200 professionals and nearly $50 million in revenue, Perkins & Company have deep relationships across privately held businesses and nonprofit organizations. They bring four decades of experience, along with a culture grounded in relationships, community, and a people-first mindset, attributes that align closely with CLA's focus on providing impeccable client service.

"Perkins & Company brings a strong reputation in the Pacific Northwest, and a culture centered on relationships and community," said Paul Bailey, Chief Growth Officer at CLA. "Their experience serving privately held businesses, nonprofits, and professional services organizations aligns well with CLA's approach, and we're pleased to welcome their team as they continue serving clients locally."

Bringing Perkins & Company into CLA came about because of long-standing relationships between the two firms. CLA's partnership model and independent spirit are key factors for the Perkins team deciding to become part of CLA. As the two firms come together, Perkins clients will continue working with the same professionals and service providers they know and trust, with no immediate changes to their relationships or day-to-day experience.

"Joining CLA represents an important next step for our firm," said Jared Holum, President of Perkins & Company. "This decision was made thoughtfully and from a position of strength, with a focus on continuing to serve our clients at the level they expect while expanding what we can bring to them. Just as important, it gives our people new opportunities to grow while keeping our relationships, culture, and local presence at the center of everything we do."

Through CLA's vast US footprint and global network, Perkins & Company clients will gain access to a broader range of integrated capabilities delivered by a coordinated team with deep industry knowledge and local insight while preserving the high-touch service they rely on today.

"We have been talking with Jared and the Perkins team for quite some time, and it is that relationship, a shared vision, that is the reason this is such a great connection," said Scott Engelbrecht, Chief Development Officer for CLA. "The CLA partnership, our independent model, means that we don't engage with advisors or brokers to close the deal. It is our investment, those who are in the office each day, working directly with clients, delivering impeccable service. That is what independence is all about, not the name on the door, but the people in the room."

By welcoming the Perkins & Company team, CLA strengthens its presence in the Pacific Northwest and broadens its ability to support clients through integrated audit, tax, consulting, outsourcing, digital, and wealth advisory services.

CLA serves clients across a wide range of industries through integrated wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services, helping organizations navigate growth, complexity, and change with confidence.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

SOURCE CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)