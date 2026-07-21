CLA Announcing Initiative to Co-Build AI-Native Accounting Platform with Digits

CLA and Digits will train its own proprietary AI model, putting Financials in your pocket. Advisors in your corner.™

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the nation's largest accounting and professional services firms with a growing global presence, announced a strategic collaboration with Digits, the AI-native accounting platform that CLA will use to build and train its own proprietary firm model. The move makes CLA among the first top 15 U.S. accounting firms to train a firm model on an AI-native accounting platform from the ledger up.

Digits brings the platform and model-training technology. CLA brings the technical knowledge to train the model. Together, they will deploy CLA-trained AI to thousands of current and future clients over the next three years.

CLA's proprietary AI is trained exclusively on its client base and workflows. Every transaction CLA clients and professionals review, categorize, or correct in Digits helps sharpen the intelligence behind it. Clients gain the benefit of decades of CLA's institutional judgment, compounding with every transaction and reaching their businesses at AI speed.

"This moment demands a clear point of view: AI should not belong only to the biggest companies and the biggest firms with the largest budgets," said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. "It should reach the people who power the heartbeat of the country, who create jobs, serve communities, and move America forward. Most of the companies we evaluated had tacked AI onto decades-old software. Digits started over and built the right technological solution for the AI era. They are visionaries. They are bold. And they are built for where accounting is going. Together, we're going to deliver on the promise of AI-native accounting. We want our clients to know: With Digits, we are putting Financials in your pocket. Advisors in your corner.™"

As businesses increasingly expect more immediate financial information, CLA is advancing a model that puts its own institutional judgment to work at scale, backed by a continued commitment to hiring, developing, and advancing its people. With years of practice-tested judgment guiding CLA clients such as restaurants, contractors, manufacturers, civic organizations, nonprofits and more, CLA is helping clients get insight only it can deliver, while giving its professionals more capacity to focus on higher-value advisory work.

"Business owners depend on their accountants for financial judgment, guidance, and peace of mind," said Jeff Seibert, founder and CEO of Digits. "And few firms deliver on that with the scale, tenure, and client empathy that CLA brings. By encoding decades of judgment and knowledge into a firm model that benefits clients, Digits empowers CLA's professionals to spend their time where it matters most."

CLA will first be rolling this out to clients within the firm's CAAS (Client Accounting and Advisory Services) practice offering it as an option within its CAAS service levels. Representing roughly 15% of the firm's $2 billion-plus in annual revenue, CLA's CAAS practice is the largest in the industry and sits closest to the daily financial operations of tens of thousands of privately held businesses.

"With Digits, we are not only able to offer our current and future clients a new digital solution, but we will test and grow and learn in a model specifically designed for our clients," said Josh Enger, CLA's chief outsourcing officer. "This is a fundamentally unique experience for our clients, allowing our professionals to spend more time helping clients get value from their financial data and make informed business decisions. Even more so than before, we can provide business consulting services that move our clients forward."

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With roughly 9,000 people, more than 120 locations in the US, the UK and Europe, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About Digits

Digits eliminates the busywork from accounting, so every small business — and the firms that serve them — run on numbers they can trust. Delivering full month-end close automation built directly into its AI-native ledger, Digits is the only accounting platform that guarantees accuracy with outcome-pricing backed by business- and firm-specific AI models. Digits was founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert and is supported by world-class investors including Benchmark, GV, and SoftBank. See why 7,000+ accountants and business owners trust Digits at digits.com.

SOURCE CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)