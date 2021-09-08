CLA Launches New Clover App That Combines Gift Cards with Loyalty Rewards for One Complete Marketing Solution

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Loyalty Accelerator (CLA) proudly announces the launch of a powerful new app for Clover merchants that gives them everything needed to easily run their own loyalty, gift card and digital marketing program, right from the Clover POS.

Many Clover merchants have discovered gift cards are a terrific way to generate more revenue and create loyal, returning customers. CLA is the only Clover app to combine a "spending-based" loyalty program with gift cards, delivering a complete marketing solution in a single app.

Clover Gift Card (Digital or Print)

Some merchants using CLA have seen sales to returning customers increase by as much as 500% in just 60 days!

"This remarkable innovation allows Clover merchants to merge both gift cards and loyalty rewards seamlessly into one app on their Clover POS," said Alan Steinberg, CEO. "It adds powerful new capabilities while streamlining the marketing process at the same time."

Gift card activation and redemption couldn't be easier. Gift cards are delivered by email and SMS to the recipient with a personal message and contains instructions for redeeming them at checkout. Printed gift cards are available too. CLA gift cards have no additional processing fees.

After activation, gift card redemption can be easily and quickly processed right on the Clover POS.

Customer Loyalty Accelerator is available for download on the

Clover App Market

https://www.clover.com/appmarket/apps/ZYTJYBWRK2W4A

View our two-minute explainer video:

"The Secrets Behind a Successful Loyalty Program"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R64_CbuTT3w

For a limited time, CLA is offering to double the Free Trial period o 60 days. After the 60-Day Free Trial period, the subscription is just $24.95 month.

For more information, visit https://customerloyaltyaccelerator.com, contract Customer Support at 480-686-7033, or email to [email protected]

SOURCE Customer Loyalty Accelerator