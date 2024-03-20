CLA Leads Growth of Top Ten Firms in Accounting Today's Top 100 List

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Today's 2024 Top 100 Firms List was recently released, placing CLA firmly in the top 8 for the seventh year in a row, and No. 1 for growth by percentage change among firms with more than $1B in annual revenue.

"We are honored to be highlighted among the talented firms within the Top 100 list," said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. "At CLA, we remain committed to building and innovating the solutions that will help our clients, our people and communities navigate and thrive in a constantly evolving environment. The best is yet to come!"

With more than 130 offices across the country and nearly 9,000 professionals, CLA's remarkable growth – hitting the $2B revenue mark in 2023 – has been fueled by its seamless approach to client service, bringing the full breadth and scope of the firm to each of its more than 200,000 clients.

In 2023, CLA announced a significant $500M investment in digital technology and artificial intelligence, which over the next 8-10 years, will help the firm further deepen and strengthen connections its professionals have with clients and communities they serve. Anticipating changing client expectations, CLA launched this initiative to ensure businesses of all sizes will be able to benefit from emerging digital technologies and solutions.

"By building a firm that prioritizes culture as a competitive advantage and enabling people to flourish throughout their career, we can better help our clients and the communities we serve," said Cathy Clarke, Chief Culture Officer at CLA. "We are so proud to be recognized as a Top 10 Firm once again and we celebrate everyone who contributes to making CLA diverse, supportive, and aligned with our values."

To learn more about opportunities at CLA, subscribe to our talent community updates here.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

SOURCE CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)