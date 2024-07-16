CLA Named a Top Company for Working Parents for Second Year in a Row

Seremount includes CLA among 100 Best Companies setting the standard for inclusive benefits for families

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced today it has been named by Seramount as one of the 2024 100 Best Companies for working parents.

CLA joins other top organizations in the United States that ranked highly for paid time off and leave policies, inclusive benefits, wellness programs, flexible work schedules, recruitment, retention, and advancement, as well as company culture and accountability.

"CLA exists to create opportunities for its clients, people, and communities which we know we can better achieve by building a firm where people feel supported in all aspects of their lives – when our people thrive, our clients thrive," said Cathy Clarke, Chief Culture Officer at CLA. "Everyone at our firm works hard to make CLA a welcoming and inclusive place for families, so it is a testament to our entire team to be recognized by Seramount for a second straight year."

"Our 100 Best Companies have been setting the standard on what is considered an inclusive workplace for parents and caregivers for over 40 years," says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. "Thanks to their dedication, benefits that were considered progressive are now considered the norm, like offering bereavement leave after a miscarriage. The mental welfare of employees continues to be a priority and we are thrilled to see almost 100% of companies offering support in this area."

Seramount choses the top 100 companies with the most inclusive benefits for families such as paid gender-neutral parental leave, phase-back programs, bereavement leave after miscarriage, reimbursement for fertility expenses, and increased mental health benefits based on a scorecard of more than 200 questions.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, more than 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

