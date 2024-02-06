CLA Signs 16-Year Lease in Viking Lakes Campus

Top Accounting and Professional Services firm to create state-of-the-art connection center.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced it has signed a 16-year lease for training space at the Viking Lakes Campus in Eagan, Minnesota.

CLA, which has more than 130 offices across the country, including the US Bank Building in downtown Minneapolis, intends to use the space at Viking Lakes Campus for a connection center. The approximately 40,000-square-foot office footprint will be built out over the next year. Once complete, CLA team members from across the region and country will gather at the site for learning and development, ongoing training, team building and more.

"Building a world-class team takes a winning combination of determination, a willingness to take risks and belief in the talent of your people," said Cathy Clarke, chief culture officer, CLA. "CLA is beyond excited to take this important step in investing in our people through learning, training, and development at a true destination location like Viking Lakes. With its state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, Viking Lakes is not only one of the most comprehensive training facilities in the country, but also well-suited to helping CLA grow and retain the firm's talent."

CLA will be investing $10M for a dedicated connection center within the Viking Lakes campus where it will host hundreds of the firm's team members from across the country in learning programs, skills building courses, and leadership development initiatives. The firm also intends to hold client events and team building activities at the site. RSP Architects and ICRAVE have been engaged to design the space, which is expected to open in 2025.

"CLA is a well-known, well-respected firm not just in Minnesota but across the United States," said Minnesota Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. "The organization's commitment to create a connection center on the Viking Lakes campus that allows their talent to ideate, learn and develop as professionals is a significant testament to what we are building in Eagan. CLA is a tremendous addition to our growing roster of strategic partners at Viking Lakes."

"CLA has a long and deep history in Minnesota, so investing in this connection center in Viking Lakes is a natural extension of our commitment to this area," said CLA CEO Jen Leary. "We are thrilled to be taking this step and we cannot wait to welcome our clients and our people to this spectacular setting."

Viking Lakes' location and ongoing development offers an exciting variety of events, attractions, award-winning dining, and hospitality for visiting CLA team members to enjoy. Its mission to support a healthy, active lifestyle also features open and wooded landscape spaces, including nature trails and wetland preserves to encourage enjoyment of the area's natural beauty.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About Viking Lakes

Viking Lakes is a 200+ acre, mixed-use master planned development owned and operated by the Wilf Family (dba MV Ventures). Anchored by the Minnesota Vikings team headquarters and training facility, Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Viking Lakes is approved for up to 3 million square feet of commercial and medical office space, multi-family housing rentals, lodging, retail/restaurants and entertainment outlets.

Between the initial groundbreaking in August 2016 and January 2024, twelve (12) developments have been completed and placed in operation, totaling 300,000+ sf of commercial and medical office space, a 320-room upper upscale Omni Viking Lakes Hotel has opened and over 450 market rate apartment units have been built. Existing strategic tenancy at Viking Lakes includes Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Infinite Health Collaborative, U.S. Tennis Association Northern, Arete Sport, Salvo Soccer, Omni Hotels & Resorts and the Minnesota Vikings Museum and Locker Room Team Store.

About MV Ventures

MV Ventures is a full-service real estate development, construction, property management and events business wholly owned by the Wilf Family and serving its real estate and entertainment ventures in the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area.

