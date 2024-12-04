CLAAS Farm Machinery Now Connects with CropX's Precision Agronomy Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX, the leading global platform for precision agronomy, announced today a new powerful digital connection with CLAAS, a global manufacturer of agricultural machinery. Through this new integration between CropX's agronomy platform and CLAAS' digital farm and fleet management platform, users of CLAAS equipment can bring their machine data into CropX for visualization, analysis, and creation of variable rate application tasks.

The CropX agronomic farm management system combines data gathered from satellites and the field with agronomic knowledge and advanced AI-assisted machine learning to offer a comprehensive understanding of what is happening in the soil. Users get a snapshot of field conditions and receive recommendations on irrigation timing and quantity, nitrogen leaching, and fungal disease crop protection. In addition, users can import data from the world's most popular agricultural machinery brands, of which CLAAS is the latest. The data can be visualized and used to create maps for variable rate application of seeding, fertigation, and irrigation, and harvest yield maps can be added for planning future seasons.

CLAAS is a major agricultural machinery manufacturer based in Germany. The company produces combines, self-propelled forage harvesters, tractors, loaders, agricultural balers and grassland harvesting machines as well as cutting-edge agricultural information technology.

Taha Ghaznavi, Global SVP of Product at CropX, said, "With this integration, CropX continues to expand the universe of farming machinery that can connect to the CropX system. Data integration is the key to unlocking value from data sets, enabling advances in precision agriculture."

"With CLAAS Connect and the new interface with CropX, we offer our joint customers enhanced interoperability between systems," said Wolf-Christian von Wendorff, SVP of Global Digital Solutions at CLAAS. "The seamless integration of agronomic data into the CropX platform enables customers to boost their productivity through informed decision-making, thereby enhancing the efficiency of practices such as irrigation."

About CropX Ltd.

CropX is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 70 countries and across all arable continents. Our flagship product, the CropX agronomic farm management system, synthesizes data from the soil to sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards for best practices in environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

