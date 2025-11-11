CLAAS Redefines Forage Harvesting with Tech-Powered, Record-Breaking JAGUAR 1000 Series

New generation delivers a Guinness World Record in performance and significant gains in efficiency.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLAAS, a global leader in agricultural equipment, has introduced the JAGUAR 1000 series forage harvester, redefining efficiency, throughput and precision in the field with a smarter, more intuitive operator experience. The JAGUAR is the market leader of forage harvesters. This newest series is engineered with significant technology advancements to process more crop in a shorter amount of time without compromising silage quality.

Proven in the field

The JAGUAR 1200 Guinness World Record crew poses after breaking the record.

The impact of the new JAGUAR series has already been proven in the field. Michigan custom harvester Chad Brenner ran the JAGUAR 1200 — the 1,110-horsepower flagship of the 1000 series — for a full season. It consistently delivers more than his competitive models.

"After some quick math, I figured our other machines running optimally still produce 25% to 30% less," Brenner said. That throughput advantage, or the amount of crop a harvester processes over time, translates directly to more acres covered and greater overall profitability.

If customer reports weren't enough, the JAGUAR 1200 was put to the test in Texas. The 1,110-horsepower machine ran 12 straight hours in wheat near Dalhart, Texas. When the last truck rolled out, it had chopped 4,515 tons of wheatlage and set a new Guinness World Record, more than doubling the previous record of 2,058 tons.

"It's a heck of a machine. It blew everybody's minds," said Todd Poling, owner of Texas-based P.M.S. Harvesting, who helped coordinate the record-setting effort.

For dairy farmers and custom harvesters, the JAGUAR 1000 series changes what one machine can get done in a season. Matt Jaynes, product manager for forage harvesters at CLAAS, says, "Whether a customer wants to reduce fleet size, cover more acres, or harvest more crop at optimal moisture, this machine gives them margin they didn't have before."

Real-Time Feed Quality

Forage quality is critical for dairy producers because it directly affects cow health, milk production and dairy profitability. Until now, testing to validate quality meant sending samples to a lab and waiting nearly a week for results. Since corn silage is harvested just once a year and alfalfa only three to five times each summer, farmers often cannot act on those results until the next harvest — sometimes more than a year later.

The new AI-powered chop quality analysis in the CLAAS connect app changes that by delivering the Corn Silage Processing Score (CSPS) — a standard measure of feed quality — right as producers harvest. Producers simply snap a photograph of the chopped material on their smartphone and upload it to CLAAS connect. Within a few minutes, the AI-based program determines the CSPS and transmits the result back to the smartphone.

The near-instant feedback means farmers can act on quality insights in real-time, updating machine settings to harvest higher-quality forage with their next pass through the field. The result is less labor, time and costs invested in harvesting a high-quality crop.

Smarter by Design

Each JAGUAR 1000 series forage harvester features a powerful 24-liter V12 MAN engine capable of processing up to 500 tons per hour, enough to feed about 50 cows for a year. A wider crop channel and redesigned feeding system ensure smoother flow and uniform chop quality, critical for maximizing feed value and dairy profitability.

Operator comfort matches the machine's performance. After six weeks of 14-hour harvest days, Brenner reported noticeably less noise and vibration in the cab — a change that makes long days more manageable and productive.

At the core of the JAGUAR 1000 is CLAAS CEMOS, an intelligent operating system that automatically adjusts engine output, crop flow and steering in real time. Advanced features like AUTO PERFORMANCE, AUTO CROP FLOW, and AUTO FILL optimize efficiency and protect the machine from overload, all while using up to 12% less fuel than comparable models.

The CLAAS JAGUAR 1000 series raises the bar for forage harvesters with measurable gains in efficiency, throughput and operator comfort. Combining AI-driven feed quality analysis, automated performance systems and proven field results, the new series shows how intelligent technology can deliver real productivity improvements and better feed quality.

About CLAAS:

CLAAS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural machinery, including tractors, combines, forage harvesters, balers and hay tools that deliver optimum performance in the field. These premium equipment lines are designed by a dedicated engineering staff located at numerous factories worldwide and focused on research and production. CLAAS was founded in 1913 and remains family-owned to this day, employing 12,000 people worldwide. The North American headquarters are in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, visit www.claas.com.

