Clackamas Workforce Partnership Collaborated With Brand Strategy Company Proper to Launch a New Website for Their Organization

CLACKAMAS, Ore., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The prior year has been devastating to gains in employment, equity in the workplace and the prosperity of local businesses over the last 10 years. As the long road to recovery begins, the Clackamas community is fortunate to be home to the organization Clackamas Workforce Partnership.

Clackamas Workforce Partnership's mission is to address critical workforce, educational and training challenges to develop a skilled workforce that meets the needs of businesses and strengthens the local economy of Clackamas County.

With its previous website being 10 years old, the organization felt its brand, mission, services and resources were not being effectively presented any longer. As part of an intensive vetting process, Proper was selected as the vendor of choice to redevelop the organization's website, with the main objectives being:

Modernize the design and how the organization is presented online.

Streamline the site organization and navigation structure to allow content to be more quickly accessible.

Create an easily manageable site with no programming knowledge required to make content updates.

Meet the needs of multiple audiences including the local workforce, city officials, collaborators and business managers.

With a renewed online presence, Clackamas Workforce Partnership is well-positioned to make progress on several upcoming initiatives including advancing its Quality Jobs Initiative.

Amanda Wall, Communications Coordinator for Clackamas Workforce Partnership, had the following to say about the project: "The redesign of www.clackamasworkforce.org allows job seekers, local employers, and partners to tap into our system of resources and information for workforce and training services available in Clackamas County. Cody from Proper led us through a seamless design and development process. We could not be happier with the results.

"We are particularly proud of the section on Quality Jobs in Clackamas County. CWP launched this new initiative to focus on advancing workforce equity, wage security, safe working conditions, stable work hours, and a benefits package to enable a more healthy, stable life."

