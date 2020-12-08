Cladwell Launches New Capsule Wardrobe Program to Transform Lives by Simplifying Closets

CINCINNATI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cladwell, the leading daily outfits app, has launched a new Capsule Wardrobe Program that guides users through a 6-week course that coaches people on having a "smaller wardrobe and a bigger life."

Screenshots from the new Cladwell Outfits app, part of the Capsule Wardrobe Program launching in January. Signups for the 6-week course are now live. The course includes access to the Daily Outfits app for 3 months, as well as 6 weeks of video courses to guide you on your journey to simplify your wardrobe, style and life. Includes style assessment and recommendations on your color palette and items needed to complete your wardrobe. The program guides you every step of the way.

With many of us having shifted to remote work, we have had to adjust our wardrobe as well. This year, the pandemic created rapid and dramatic shifts in consumer behavior, including where they work and how they dress for work or other activities like dining. According to consignment selling apps like The RealReal, "consignments of work dresses more than doubled between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15 compared with the same period last year," The New York Times reported.

"At Cladwell, we understand that identifying personal style can be difficult and time-consuming," explains co-founder Erin Flynn. "That's why the Program begins with a 'Personal Style Assessment' that generates an ideal closet -- the colors, fits, and number of items that work best for people's lifestyles."

Behavioral insights captured by Cladwell via users of its current app revealed that users felt they had more style and more time by creating a simplified capsule, or mini wardrobe through the app. The company is also launching a new course on Jan. 11, 2021, that provides additional resources to help people create their dream wardrobe, and best life.

Because fashion is one the largest polluters in the world, Cladwell does not sell clothes. Instead, the program focuses on sustainable fashion practices, teaching men and women how to find ways to own fewer clothes through learning "the art and science of capsuling" using pieces they already own.

Cladwell's new Capsule Wardrobe program has three pillars:

8 guided simple video sessions walking people through every step of the process with custom-made tools, templates, and resources

3 months of daily outfit recommendations through the Cladwell Outfits App

A passionate and knowledgeable community to share the journey with you

