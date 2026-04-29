Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers Open Salt Lake City Office

Expansion follows two record-breaking Utah case victories totaling more than $1 billion in awards

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers announced today the expansion of the firm's operations with a new office in Salt Lake City, the firm's first office in Utah, further expanding its national footprint and deepening its presence in a state where it recently delivered two historic courtroom victories.

Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers announced the expansion of the firm's operations with a new office in Salt Lake City. Post this Claggett & Sykes Salt Lake City office is located at 175 South Main Street, Suite 610, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 and will be led by David Creasy, partner and trial lawyer at Claggett & Sykes. The Salt Lake City office will offer the firm's core practice areas, including catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, brain and spinal injuries, trucking and auto accidents, product liability, premises liability, mass tort, and appellate cases, among others.

"The best trial lawyers go where they're needed," said Sean Claggett, partner and lead trial attorney at Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers. "We've seen firsthand what's at stake for Utah families navigating the legal system, and they deserve a trial team that's not only willing to fight hard for them, but willing to hold powerful organizations accountable, and be a champion of safer community."

The new office follows a string of landmark case results in Utah that have already made a significant impact in the state. In 2025, Claggett & Sykes secured a record-breaking $951 million judgment in a catastrophic hospital negligence case involving systemic failures that left a Utah newborn permanently brain damaged. More recently, the firm secured an $81 million jury verdict in Provo on behalf of the family of an 11-year-old boy killed in a crosswalk, setting the Utah record for a jury trial verdict.

Claggett & Sykes Salt Lake City office is located at 175 South Main Street, Suite 610, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 and will be led by David Creasy, partner and trial lawyer at Claggett & Sykes. The Salt Lake City office will offer the firm's core practice areas, including catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, brain and spinal injuries, trucking and auto accidents, product liability, premises liability, mass tort, and appellate cases, among others.

"Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country," said Matt Granda, managing partner at Claggett & Sykes. "That growth brings added complexity: more people, more risk, and unfortunately, more families facing complex personal injuries. As we build deeper relationships in Utah, we're committed to serving this community with the same level of care, skill and results that define our firm."

Today, Claggett & Sykes has more than 125 employees, including more than 45 attorneys, with offices in Nevada, New York, Connecticut and now Utah, handling the largest and most complex catastrophic loss, personal injury, wrongful death, mass tort, class actions and appeals cases nationwide.

In addition to its courtroom results, the firm is also known for its philanthropic efforts and longstanding commitment to giving back. Through the Claggett & Sykes Charitable Foundation, the firm supports a wide range of community initiatives and causes, reflecting a mission that extends beyond litigation and into meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

For more information about Claggett & Sykes, please visit https://www.claggettlaw.com/.

About Claggett & Sykes

Founded in 2005, Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers, with locations in Las Vegas, Nevada; Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; New York City, New York; and Farmington, Connecticut, is one of the leading law firms in the country, representing personal injury victims suffering as the result of negligence, medical malpractice, product defect, and group home/residential treatment abuse. The firm also specializes in appeals, mass torts, and class actions. In addition to Senior Partner Sean Claggett being honored with the 2017 Nevada Justice Association Trial Lawyer of the Year award, the attorneys at Claggett & Sykes have achieved the highest rating by their peers with a Martindale-Hubbell AV rating. Claggett has also received the Alumni Legacy award from the UNLV Boyd School of Law, Vegas, INC. and Top Lawyer for two years in a row. During the past decade, Claggett & Sykes has proven time and time again its dedication to both clients and the community through giving back through the Claggett & Sykes Charitable Foundation. Claggett & Sykes was also named one of the top Philanthropic Business of the Year. Sean Claggett is also an adjunct professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas Boyd School of Law and was recognized at Nevada Legal Services as their champion of justice.

For more information about personal injury law and representation, contact the Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers at 702.333.7777, or visit claggettlaw.com.

SOURCE Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers