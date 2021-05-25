Claiborne at Adelaide Senior Living Celebrates Older Americans month!

STARKVILLE, Miss., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Gerald Ford proclaimed that May was to be known as Older Americans Month in 1976.

This month recognizes the contributions of older adults across the country. While raising families and building careers, older Americans also gave back to their communities in a variety of ways. In their lifetime, times have changed and they continue to volunteer and serve their neighborhoods in their own ways. Whether they mentored children, volunteered at a soup kitchen or served their country, each one deserves recognition for their commitment.