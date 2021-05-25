Claiborne at Adelaide Senior Living Celebrates Older Americans month!
May 25, 2021, 15:07 ET
STARKVILLE, Miss., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Gerald Ford proclaimed that May was to be known as Older Americans Month in 1976.
This month recognizes the contributions of older adults across the country. While raising families and building careers, older Americans also gave back to their communities in a variety of ways. In their lifetime, times have changed and they continue to volunteer and serve their neighborhoods in their own ways. Whether they mentored children, volunteered at a soup kitchen or served their country, each one deserves recognition for their commitment.
The Claiborne at Adelaide will host a celebration for Older Americans Month! They are inviting the local community to a health and wellness fair on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 10 AM – 6 PM. The location for the event will be at the Claiborne at Adelaide located at 74 Claiborne Way, Starkville, MS 39759.
Agenda for the day:
10:30 AM - Bridge Tournament
12 PM - Lunch served
1:30 PM - Bingo
3:30 PM - Claiborne Cookie Walk
4 PM - Live Entertainment by Jeff Rupp
5 PM - Dinner served
Local vendors attending:
Golden Triangle P&D
Encompass
MS HomeCare
Baptist Hospice
Kindred HH
Kindred Hospice
Starkville Manor
Carrington
Vineyard Court
Diversicare of Eupora
Murphy Medical
Hometown Healthcare
Fulgham Brothers
Caring Transitions
Cadence Bank
WHO: Open to public
WHEN: Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 10 AM – 6 PM
WHERE: Claiborne at Adelaide
74 Claiborne Way, Starkville, MS 39759
SOURCE Claiborne at Adelaide
Share this article