Claigan Webinar - Basics of the EU Battery Regulation

Principle requirements from 2024 to 2028

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On November 6, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the basics of the EU Battery Regulation. Claigan's webinar will cover the principle requirements for battery compliance in the EU under the new EU Battery Regulation.

The EU Battery Regulation was published in the Official Journal of EU in July of 2023. The EU Battery Regulation replaces the Battery Directive of 2006. The EU Battery Regulation has evolving compliance requirements for batteries from 2024 to 2033.

Claigan's webinar will cover the principle requirement of battery compliance from 2024 to 2028 with a primary focus on standard batteries. Compliance requirements for large industrial, LMT, and vehicle batteries will be discussed in brief, but - in the interest of time and depth - this webinar will focus primarily on standard batteries.

Key topics will include:

Material restrictions

The concept of critical raw materials

Addition of CE marking to batteries

Labelling requirements for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027

Declaration of conformity and technical file requirements

The current status of due diligence requirements

The current status of removability and performance requirements

Short synopsis of near term requirements

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on November 6th.

Webinars - Basics of the EU Battery Regulation

Date: 6 November 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I4sYNlWbSFmIBn-27WvigA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yaVl_w4nR6m98DefqT5vCQ

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

