Claigan Webinar - Canadian Mandatory Chemical Survey

Claigan Environmental Inc.

15 Aug, 2023

Section 71 Chemical Survey Due Jan 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 23 August 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the mandatory Section 71 chemical survey in Canada. This survey is required for companies importing or manufacturing these chemicals on their own, in mixtures, or in articles.

Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), Canada issues periodic mandatory surveys, such as, the batch 1 chemical management plan survey of June 2023. These completion of these surveys are mandatory for companies importing or manufacturing these chemicals in mixtures or articles (subject to certain criteria). The most recent survey of over eight hundred chemicals was published in June 2023 and is due January 2024. 

Section 71 surveys are highly technical and normally involve a combination of specialized resources and product information.

Topics to include

  • Criteria for a company to be in scope
  • Reporting requirements
  • Overview of eight hundred ninety-five (895) chemicals in the survey
  • Example declarable chemicals commonly found in products
  • Compliance process
  • Submission process

Webinars - Section 71 Survey (June 2023) - Canada
Date: 23 August 2023
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (like 1.25 hours)

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/7639022393857373021 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the world leader in complex chemical disclosures. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.

