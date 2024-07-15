Claigan Webinar - Canadian Plastics Registry Example product and packaging declarations

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On July 31, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on examples of Canadian Plastics Registry electronics and packaging declarations. Claigan will demonstrate how to create product and packaging declarations for electronic products, and how to sum these declarations with product volumes.

On April 20, the Canadian government published the requirements for the Canadian Plastics Registry. By September 2025, importers and manufacturers must disclose the types and volumes of plastics in both their electronic products and product packaging. This reporting obligation applies to all relevant products and packaging imported into or manufactured in Canada in 2024.

Claigan's webinar will begin with an overview of the registry's scope, which includes a wide range of electronic products such as medical devices and laboratory equipment. It will then cover practical steps to meet these requirements for various product types.

Key topics will include:

Overview of the plastics registry

Scope and reporting requirements

Representative products

Declarations processes for electrical and electronic equipment

Declaration process for product packaging

Variations for simple and complex electronics, including professional products

Summarizing the data into a final submission

How Claigan works with companies on the plastics registry

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on July 31.

Webinars - Canadian Plastics Registry

Date: 31 July 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U7yILbdtSMm078S2ZDrKLA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0wAI-gurTUiOqtFWKZ5sMg

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

