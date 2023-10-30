Claigan Webinar - Compliance to the US TSCA PFAS Final Rule

News provided by

Claigan Environmental Inc.

30 Oct, 2023, 14:36 ET

How to comply with the US PFAS reporting requirements

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On November 8th, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the compliance requirements and processes for the US TSCA PFAS reporting final rule.  This webinar will discuss the compliance requirements, reporting fields to be submitted, and recommended compliance processes for articles (physical products).

On October 11 2023, the US EPA published their final rule for reporting of PFAS.  This final rule sets out the reporting requirements for chemical and article manufacturers into the CDX reporting system.  Based on industry feedback, the EPA has created a 'streamlined' process for reporting of PFAS in articles.  However, as streamlined the reporting process is, it still requires significant PFAS material and use information from articles manufacturers and importers.

Claigan's webinar will go over the reporting requirements in detail and the recommended method for article importers and manufacturers to report their PFAS, back to 2011 (the EPA final rule requirements).  Claigan's explanation will have the usual in-depth information, practicality, and tangible examples.

Topics to include

  • Timelines
  • Reporting fields
  • Exemptions
  • Common uses of PFAS in articles
  • Example declarations
  • Recommended compliance process
  • How to handle a diverse product portfolio
  • How to handle reporting of historical PFAS use

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinar schedule on November 8.

Webinars - US TSCA PFAS Reporting Final Rule
Date: 8 November 2023
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (like 1.25 hours)
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/7901714415134615127 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance.  Claigan has tested thousands of products for REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. 

At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results.  Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.

Also from this source

/U P D A T E -- Claigan Webinar - Substance Restrictions in 2024/

Upcoming restrictions in microplastics, MCCPs, dechlorane plus, PIP 3:1, formaldehyde, PFHxS, and the new TSCA PFAS reporting rule. OTTAWA, ON, Oct....

Claigan Webinar - Substance Restrictions in 2024

Upcoming restrictions in microplastics, MCCPs, dechlorane plus, PIP 3:1, formaldehyde, and PFHxS OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 18...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.