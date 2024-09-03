Claigan Webinar - Ignorance is no excuse - Making sense of complicated concepts

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On September 11, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on restricted materials topics that are critical, but are not easy to understand. If you are involved in restricted materials, this webinar is strongly recommended. Whether you like the answers or not, you will learn things.

Restricted materials requirements such as RoHS, REACH, TSCA, and Canadian Plastics Registry, are very complicated with often obscure or difficult to understand definitions. What are the criteria for 'Placed on the market'? Are the RoHS exemptions expiring or not? If Pb is on the REACH authorisation list, can I still use it in my product? Can someone explain the scope of the Canadian plastics registry to me?

Claigan's webinar will tackle a range of key restricted materials requirements with tangible explanation of the rules, and where to find references.

Key topics will include:

What are the criteria for 'Placed on the Market'?

Scope of the Canadian Plastics registry

Is my product in or out of scope for REACH authorisation?

Are RoHS exemptions expiring this year?

Are all PFAS about to be banned?

Are my products in scope of Canadian PFAS reporting?

How do Prop 65 prosecutions work?

Is nickel in steel a prop 65 risk?

EU MDR Cat 1 CMR rules

What are the asbestos risks in normal products?

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on September 11.

Webinars - Ignorance is unfortunately no excuse

Date: 11 September 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yCLRXddoQmqShLBn1zdrDA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gQ9w5G5fSjWtVstXEn12fQ

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

