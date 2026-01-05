Claigan Webinar - Minnesota PFAS PRISM Software

Overview of the Software and Reporting Fields

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Would you like a sneak peak of the fields and software for PFAS reporting in Minnesota?

Join Claigan on January 14 2026 for a full walkthrough of Minnesota's PFAS reporting requirements. Claigan will go beyond the basics to explain every field and reporting options for manufacturers.

With a deadline of July 1 2026, Minnesota has the first PFAS reporting requirements for products in the US. Reporting needs to be conducted through the PRISM software system, which entered its pilot phase in late December 2025.

Key topics will include:

Principle fields in PRISM

Options for each field

General rules for product grouping

PFAS functions

Downloadable form

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on January 14 2026.

Webinars - Minnesota PFAS PRISM Software

Date: January 14 2026

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VcK8orxxRF2Cv6LIQgkcIg

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XsgsDEyGRIWpbTP2kFGDMg

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (reporting, consulting, and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

