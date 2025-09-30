Claigan Webinar - Practice Approach to Life Cycle Assessment (LCA)

Greenhouse gas calculations for SB-253 and other requirements

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - On October 8th, Claigan will host a webinar diving into the practical approaches for conducting a product Life Cycle Assessment (LCA).

The 2027 mandatory reporting requirements for Scope 3 emissions in California have brought the topic of LCAs to the forefront of compliance conversations. Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions by a company) include both the greenhouse gases generated from the full life cycle of a company's products in addition to emissions created by ancillary travel, such as business travel and employee commutes.

Historically, LCAs have been improvised in a time-intensive and makeshift manner. However, as LCAs have moved further into the mainstream, more professional processes (such as Claigan's) have emerged. With large scale professional organizations becoming more involved with the development of LCAs, the assessments have become more practical and regularized than the previous 'academic' approaches.

Claigan's webinar will go over the more modern, practical approaches to LCAs. In particular we will demonstrate how companies that have multiple product lines with different supply chains should approach an LCA. Claigan will also explain (with humour and detail - because regulations are a bit … dry), the new mandatory Scope 3 (including LCA) reporting for large companies doing business in California.

Key topics will include:

Product LCAs in a nutshell

The five (5) big contributors to an LCA

Claigan's three (3) phase process

Inputs and outputs of an LCA

California SB-253 and Scope 3 declarations

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on October 8th.

Webinars - Practice Approach to Life Cycle Assessment (LCA)

Date: 8 October 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leader in Plastics Registry compliance. Claigan has been involved in restricted materials compliance for over a decade. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: Less Journey, More Results.

