Claigan Webinar - Submitting PFAS Currently Unavoidable Uses

Claigan project to submit PFAS exemptions to Maine

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On January 24th, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on their project to submit PFAS exemptions to the State of Maine. The deadline for companies to submit PFAS Currently Unavoidable Uses (CUU) to the State of Maine is March 1, 2024. These unavoidable uses will form the basis of PFAS use exemptions in Maine and likely in other jurisdictions in the future.

Starting in January 2024, Maine is accepting proposals for PFAS Currently Unavoidable Uses. These proposals are to form the foundation for PFAS use exemptions, shaping the regulatory landscape for PFAS restrictions in the state. Since Maine's PFAS legislation mirrors that of other states such as California, Minnesota, and New York, approvals in Maine are expected to enhance the likelihood of obtaining exemptions in other states.

Similar to Claigan's very successful PFAS derogation submission project, Claigan is inviting companies to participate in the Maine PFAS exemption project. This will provide companies with the opportunity to ensure their uses are subjected to thorough review. Leveraging extensive information from the EU derogation process, Claigan's Maine submission project aims to compile a comprehensive and well-supported list of common uses within the demanding deadline of March 1, 2024.

Topics to include

  • Maine PFAS restrictions
  • Timelines
  • Process
  • Claigan Exemption Submission Project
  • Example of Currently Unavoidable Uses
  • Benefits to your company
  • How companies can join

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinar schedule on January 24.

Webinars - Claigan PFAS Currently Unavoidable Use Submission Project
Date: 24 January 2024
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (like 1.25 hours)
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/8282493985233193309 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance. Claigan has tested thousands of products for REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. 

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: Less Journey, More Results.

