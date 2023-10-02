Claigan Webinar - Substance Restrictions in 2024

News provided by

Claigan Environmental Inc.

02 Oct, 2023, 10:19 ET

Upcoming restrictions in microplastics, MCCPs, dechlorane plus, PIP 3:1, formaldehyde, and PFHxS

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 18 October 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the new substance restrictions in 2024. The updates to the EU REACH restrictions, EU POP restrictions, and TSCA will publish and/or implement new substance restrictions in 2024. This webinar will discuss each of the new substance restrictions.

A wide range of substance restrictions are either expected to be published or are going into effect in 2024 (and in some cases, late 2023).  These restrictions are substance restrictions, not just declarations.  The source regulations for the new restrictions include the EU REACH Regulation, EU POP Regulation, and US TSCA.  Substances under restriction range from micro plastics, to flame retardants, to plasticizers, to forever chemical.

Topics to include

  • Updates to REACH Restrictions
  • Updates to POP restrictions
  • Restriction coming into effect for TSCA
  • Microplastics
  • Medium chain chlorinated paraffins
  • PIP 3:1
  • Dechlorane plus
  • PFHxS
  • Formaldehyde

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinar schedule on October 18.

Webinars - Substance Restrictions in 2024
Date: 18 October 2023
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (like 1.25 hours)
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3521151237718351199 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance. Claigan has tested thousands of products for REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance.. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.  At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results.  Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.

