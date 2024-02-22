Claigan Webinar - Supply Chains - EU Batteries, Russian Steel, Canadian Forced Labour

News provided by

Claigan Environmental Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 15:48 ET

Navigating minerals due diligence, sanctions, and forced labour reporting

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On 06 March 2024, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on EU Batteries, Russian Steel, Canadian Forced Labour.  All three of these are pressing measures that impact supply chain management.

In August 2023, the new EU Battery Regulation entered into force. Chapter 7 of the regulation requires companies to conduct due diligence on several battery minerals (cobalt, nickel, lithium, and natural graphite) by August 2025. It is important for companies to begin this work as soon as possible in order to set a standard for best practices amongst suppliers and help mitigate the social and environmental impacts of their products.

Since September 30, 2023 the EU's amendment to article 3g of Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 has prohibited the direct and indirect import, purchase, and transport of iron and steel products originating in or exported from Russia. On the same day, the UK implemented a corresponding import ban as part of The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2023.  Both the EU and UK measures apply to all types of products, ranging from appliances and flat-rolled steel to small parts such as screws.

In December 2023, the Canadian Government released new information about reporting requirements for Forced Labor and Child Labor for businesses operating or selling goods in Canada. Companies must submit their first report to the Minister of Public Safety Canada by May 31, 2024.

Topics will include:

  • Brief explanation of the due diligence requirements under the upcoming EU Battery Regulation
  • Overview of risks facing battery mineral supply chains
  • Outline of Claigan's services for companies with battery minerals in their supply chain
  • Who is at risk of stopped shipments and high-risk sourcing indicators in regard to Russian steel
  • How Claigan can help companies respond to sanctions in the EU and UK
  • Who is in scope if the Canadian Forced Labour legislations and how Claigan is prepared to help fulfill annual reporting requirements.

Webinars - Supply Chains - EU Batteries, Russian Steel, Canadian Forced Labour
Date: 06 March 2024
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (approximately 1.25 hours)

To Register for 10am Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88458224176?pwd=lcQLp6nou8MaOHasDecqOqA36lVmcn.1
To Register for 2pm Webinar: 
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uQy1qD1gRUOcTCesNWVaCA or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in supply chain compliance, completing hundreds of programs related to human rights, import bans, and conflict minerals. Notably, Claigan offers world-class services related to smelter RCOI and due diligence for 3TGs, cobalt, and mica, and is a leader in identifying high-risk smelters before they become pervasive in the supply chain. In addition to services related to smelters sourcing from the DRC and surrounding countries to assist with annual conflict minerals reports, Claigan has expanded to flagging smelters sourcing from CAHRAs, Russia, and Xinjiang.

At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.

Also from this source

Invitation to Join - Claigan PFAS Current Unavoidable Uses Project

Industry project to submit PFAS restriction exemption to Maine and Minnesota by March 1 2024. OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On January...

/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Submitting PFAS Currently Unavoidable Uses/

Claigan project to submit PFAS exemptions to Maine OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On January 24th, Claigan Environmental Inc....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.