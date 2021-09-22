Claim Genius and Swiss Re Announce strategic Partnership for Global AI Claim Solution

Sep 22, 2021, 07:00 ET
ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re, a leading wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and Claim Genius, a global Insurtech providing computer vision AI solutions to insurance carriers announced today announced their strategic partnership to bring real-time AI damage assessment and estimation platform to bring more efficiency to motor claims
Quoting Swiss Re's Global P&C Head Pranav Pasricha, "Swiss Re Solutions aims to deliver world leading claims management capabilities to its Cedant clients helping them lower settlement time and costs, while making the post-accident process fast, fair and frictionless for consumers. Our partnership with Claims Genius helps unlock our global data and tech assets to deliver world leading accuracy and speed in auto-claims damage assessments. Insurers will be able to use our 'Smart Claims' platform to transform their claims process into a 100% automated photo-based damage assessment, delivering reliable loss estimations in a matter of minutes with improved FNOL intake, triage, assessor productivity and settlement variability".
"By adopting Computer Vision & AI technology Insurance industry is seeing huge upside in efficiency & cost savings. At Claim Genius we are continually innovating our AI platform with image & Video base analysis enabling the end-to-end automation for the motor claims.," said Raj Pofale, Founder & CEO "Our vision is to make touchless claims a reality and our customers across the globe are very happy to see that our technology is enabling them for 100% digitization of their claims process. I am excited to see that Swiss Re believes in our technology and taking it to all their European customers."
About Claim Genius (www.claimgenius.com)
Claim Genius, Inc. is a rapidly emerging global InsurTech leader of AI-based claims solutions advancing the automotive industry based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA with development centers in Nagpur & Hyderabad, India. Our patent-pending artificial intelligence image analysis and predictive analytics provides an instant damage assessment, condition, and damage estimate from uploaded videos or photos through our easy-to-use FNOL mobile app technology. Claim Genius's mission is to reduce claims processing time, increase companies' profitability, and revolutionize the claims experience for customers worldwide. Claim Genius Makes Touchless Claims A Reality™.
Media Inquiries:
Mike MacDonald
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected] | 732-546-3809
SOURCE Claim Genius
Share this article