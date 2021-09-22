Claim Genius and Swiss Re Announce strategic Partnership for Global AI Claim Solution

Swiss Re and Claim Genius announced today their strategic partnership to bring more efficiency to motor claims. Tweet this

"By adopting Computer Vision & AI technology Insurance industry is seeing huge upside in efficiency & cost savings. At Claim Genius we are continually innovating our AI platform with image & Video base analysis enabling the end-to-end automation for the motor claims.," said Raj Pofale, Founder & CEO "Our vision is to make touchless claims a reality and our customers across the globe are very happy to see that our technology is enabling them for 100% digitization of their claims process. I am excited to see that Swiss Re believes in our technology and taking it to all their European customers."

About Claim Genius (www.claimgenius.com)

Claim Genius, Inc. is a rapidly emerging global InsurTech leader of AI-based claims solutions advancing the automotive industry based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA with development centers in Nagpur & Hyderabad, India. Our patent-pending artificial intelligence image analysis and predictive analytics provides an instant damage assessment, condition, and damage estimate from uploaded videos or photos through our easy-to-use FNOL mobile app technology. Claim Genius's mission is to reduce claims processing time, increase companies' profitability, and revolutionize the claims experience for customers worldwide. Claim Genius Makes Touchless Claims A Reality™.

