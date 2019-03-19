Claim Solution Innovator CCG Moves Into the Risk and Underwriting Arena With the Acquisition of RSI

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Claims Group LLC (CCG), a leading provider of independent claim investigations, announced the acquisition of San Francisco-based Research Specialists Inc. (RSI), a pioneer in underwriting inspections on Friday, March 15, 2019. CCG anticipates that the addition of RSI's loss control inspections into its core service offerings will further diversify its capabilities and solidify its place as a leader in the tech-enabled insurance services industry.

"We are excited to continue to evolve as a leading provider of innovative insurance services, and RSI supports our mission to become a unified solution for our carrier partners," said Damon Stafford, CEO of CCG. "RSI's underwriting expertise will serve as an excellent foundation as we enter the underwriting space, and in turn, RSI can leverage CCG's enterprise technology platform, process automation and legacy of thought leadership to better serve its customer base."

RSI, founded in 1971, provides loss control underwriting inspections and serves as a trusted service provider to many of the nation's top insurance carriers. With a rich background in underwriting and risk control, RSI specializes in commercial inspections and utilizes advanced technology with a customer centric business model.

"CCG offers RSI an impressive variety of resources to strengthen our service offerings and improve service times," said David Tobias, President of RSI. "Since its founding, RSI has been dedicated to employing the most efficient technology for our clients, and we are thrilled for an opportunity to grow within the CCG family of companies. Additionally, I am excited to help make CCG a leader in the underwriting space."

Following the acquisition, RSI will utilize CCG's resources while continuing to leverage its current inspector base and operations teams.

Consolidated Claims Group LLC (CCG) is a leading provider of tech-enabled investigative services for the insurance industry. CCG leverages technology, innovation, and domain expertise to achieve industry-leading cycle times and impeccable customer service across a variety of service offerings. For more information, visit consolidatedclaims.com.

Research Specialists, Inc. (RSI) is a leading provider of nationwide risk and loss control inspections. RSI helps carriers avoid costly claims by providing insights into hazards within property and workers compensation policies. Through the use of technology, RSI offers timely service and an industry-leading customer experience. For more information, visit rsireports.com.

