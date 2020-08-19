Claimeye Disrupts the Anxiety Surrounding Out-of-Network Claims by Releasing a Modern Suite of Solutions Designed for Providers, Patients, and Payers

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NETVITA LLC, a Puerto Rican developer and supplier of technological solutions announces the launch of the CLAIMEYE Suite, currently available throughout the U.S. CLAIMEYE'S suite of products include CLAIMEYE Pass, CLAIMEYE Remote, and CLAIMEYE app. Each solution targeting a specific partner/user, all with the same goal in mind; streamlining the process of claim submission with ease and efficiency for patients, providers and payers. Millions of Americans, covered under group/individual health plans, seek care outside of their given network regularly, for a variety of reasons. Up to now, all parties involved were drawn into complicated and antiquated system for gaining reimbursement. The CLAIMEYE Suite was created to simplify and innovate filing these claims.

CLAIMEYE Pass is a web portal developed for providers/practitioners that allows for submitting claims directly to health insurance companies for their patients, including out-of-network claims. CLAIMEYE Pass is a great option for providers with a high volume of claims that might not be covered by health plans due to being outside of a patient's network coverage. The provider can ease the burden on both their office and their patients by offering an easy way for patients to simply sign and submit their digital claim from their mobile device.

CLAIMEYE also offers a solution that is direct to patients, CLAIMEYE App. This free to download mobile app helps patients digitally submit claims and obtain reimbursement whenever they receive out-of-network services and pay out of pocket. Offering real-time processing updates, secure information storage and reliable submission guidance; this app is the essential healthcare tool every patient needs right at their fingertips.

CLAIMEYE provides technical and custom solutions for collaborators to adopt or connect with the CLAIMEYE suite of solutions as their own, for the benefit of their clients. Businesses can use CLAIMEYE Whitelabels and APIs in order to better connect patients, providers, and health insurance plans.

CLAIMEYE is a digital suite of solutions created to facilitate and expedite submission of out-of-network medical claims and help patients receive payment from insurance companies faster. CLAIMEYE offers a solution for all parties involved in the insurance payment process; patient, provider, and health insurance plan. Processing through CLAIMEYE advances and automates submitting out-of-network medical claims and reduces the rate of rejection by eliminating common errors. Learn more about CLAIMEYE by visiting our website at https://www.claimeye.com/

