ClaimFound's Unclaimed Property MAPS Goes Live in Maine

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help return more unclaimed property to their constituents, ClaimFound announces the Maine State Treasury launched MAPS (Mapping Abandoned Property Searches). This technology allows visitors of a state's unclaimed property website a new way to visually search for their lost money.

The technology enables any constituent visiting an unclaimed property department's website to visually "search" for their property via geographic pins on an interactive state map. Similar to a Google Maps view, visitors can search for the various places they have lived and worked to see if there is unclaimed property listed at those addresses.

Having first built and tested MAPS with Florida data on ClaimFound's website, Maine is the first state to partner with ClaimFound and launch its mapping product on its own unclaimed property website.

"ClaimFound has built a terrific tool and it is deeply resonating with our constituents. We've already seen increased engagement with the public searching for their unclaimed money and believe it will help significantly increase the amount of returned money in the coming months," says Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck.

MAPS enhances search speed and usability by converting millions of property owner data points into a seamless map overlay. Traditionally, individuals are required to sort through database tables, which can be quite cumbersome for individuals with common names like John Smith who must sort through thousands of claims. MAPS, a novel and patent pending technology, permits the interactive visualization of state owner databases without the fear of crashing or lag.

"The states' owner reunification efforts are a core mission for their unclaimed property programs. ClaimFound is pleased that its MAPS technology has been launched in Maine as an enhancement to this core mission, and we look forward to launching MAPS in additional states", said Chris Prompovitch, CEO of ClaimFound.

About ClaimFound

ClaimFound is a financial technology company that develops software to automate financial processes and link people with financial opportunities they would not have knowledge of or access to otherwise. ClaimFound is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, and has a mission to improve the financial well-being of everyday Americans by putting actual money in their pockets. Visit www.claimfound.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Christoffer Prompovitch

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

202-480-5517

SOURCE ClaimFound

Related Links

https://claimfound.com

