ClaimsCapture Releases Form Automation Benchmarks, Announces Global Partnerships

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paperless Productivity®, maker of ClaimsCapture, has released industry benchmarks for data capture automation and announced forthcoming global implementation partnerships.

Internal and client testing have both yielded average automation of 97% of faxed CMS-1500 forms, 98-100% of scanned forms in black and white, and 100% of scanned forms with their original drop-out background. This enables users to process claims without routing through traditional mailrooms, distribution services, or third-party tools.

Paperless Productivity believes these figures are the first generalizable, evidence-backed benchmarks of their kind.

According to Founder and President Shamel Naguib, "There's always discussion about automating forms like the CMS-1500 and CMS-1450, but never an industry standard of what 'automation' really means, let alone what quantitative business impact to expect. It's exciting to set the benchmarks for this space, but even more exciting to push them upward with every subsequent release of ClaimsCapture. We're also about to release an advanced algorithm that captures data automatically from poor-quality scanned documents, which are common when the processor can't control the scanning process."

Although Mr. Naguib expects the 100% automation figure for original-color forms to draw the most attention, he notes that faxes and black-and-white scans posed the greatest technical challenge. Black backgrounds often overlap with the text itself, a problem that low-resolution faxing makes even worse, causing generic automation tools to fail. With ABBYY's cutting-edge optical character recognition (OCR) toolkit, the ClaimsCapture engineering team has reached previously impossible standards in both scenarios.

Coinciding with these benchmarks, Paperless Productivity is also formalizing partnerships with global solution providers offering end-to-end claims processing, from the mailroom through adjudication. "Our goal is to help enterprise clients to eliminate their mailrooms, data entry, and document handling," added Mr. Naguib, "by automating all the manual touchpoints. This joint effort will help implement, customize, and ensure success with ClaimsCapture at enterprise scale."

The partnerships will expand the team's range of services from claims receipt and processing to pre-adjudication, adjudication, and beyond. A formal announcement and solutions offerings are expected later this year.

About Paperless Productivity

With deep roots in workflow consulting and healthcare document and data capture automation from low resolution documents, Paperless specializes in eliminating paper documents and automating data entry workflows. Through OCR, cloud fax, and RightFax fax server technology, Paperless delivers scalable solutions for clients in healthcare, insurance, consumer finance, high- and low-tech manufacturing, government, and consulting.

SOURCE Paperless Productivity

Related Links

http://paperlessproductivity.com

