ClaimsHero Launches Partner Portal to Deliver Full-Service Client Acquisition and Management for Mass Actions

At no out-of-pocket cost, tech-enabled law firm delivers co-counsel partners an end-to-end client sourcing and management platform that unlocks mass actions opportunities

PHOENIX, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsHero, an Alternative Business Structure (ABS) law firm, today launched the ClaimsHero Partner Portal, a fully-serviced platform that gives co-counsel partners access to clients, tools, and real-time data they need to pursue mass action campaigns. ClaimsHero handles all client sourcing, validation, and case management at no upfront cost to co-counsel partner firms.

Mass actions are among the most powerful tools available to consumers seeking justice, but sourcing thousands of eligible plaintiffs, validating their claims, and keeping them engaged through multi-year litigation is an undertaking most law firms were never built to manage. That operational burden limits the cases firms can pursue and, by extension, the justice consumers can obtain. ClaimsHero was built to change that.

As a tech-enabled law firm, ClaimsHero is uniquely positioned to serve as co-counsel and manage plaintiff operations from end to end — a role a traditional software platform cannot fill. Through the Partner Portal, ClaimsHero sources and validates clients from a base of 600,000+ users, manages all client communications, and delivers real-time client fact sheets to partner firms through a single platform. Firms can filter their client roster by case status, access individual client files, and send document requests directly through the platform.

"The ClaimsHero Partner Portal reflects the modern reality that mass actions often involve thousands of plaintiffs, but law firms were never built to manage that level of complexity," said Matt Freund, CEO of ClaimsHero. "ClaimsHero provides the infrastructure that makes large-scale litigation possible."

Co-counsel partner firms can now litigate on behalf of thousands of clients across mass action cases that may have previously been out of reach due to operational burdens.

"The Partner Portal is the product of years of engineering experience in solving the scaling problems that have held back mass litigation for decades," said Garrett Marcotte, Chief Technology Officer of ClaimsHero. "We built the infrastructure so that law firms don't have to. From intake to case management, every component is designed to give firms real-time visibility and control, without any of the operational or technical overhead."

To learn more about the ClaimsHero Partner Portal or to schedule a demo, visit https://claimshero.com/partner-portal.

About ClaimsHero

ClaimsHero is an ABS (Alternative Business Structure) law firm and legal technology platform built to help Americans access all legal claims they are eligible for. ClaimsHero is licensed to serve as co-counsel and manage plaintiff operations at scale, combining legal expertise, purpose-built technology, and operational infrastructure in a way that traditional law firms and software platforms cannot. By making legal rights visible and actionable for consumers while enabling plaintiff law firms to pursue mass actions without operational breakdown, ClaimsHero serves as the bridge between consumers and the legal system, delivering justice at a scale the legal system was never designed to support on its own. For more information, please visit www.claimshero.com.

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SOURCE ClaimsHero