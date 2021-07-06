Clairant Wins Award for Top 100 Marketers and Advertisers

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup-focused marketing company Clairant Services was awarded the Top 100 Marketers and Advertisers Award at the MARsum USA 2021 conference in Las Vegas, NV. This award recognizes the top global marketing and advertising companies who have provided unparalleled contributions to the industry. Clairant Services was praised for its data-driven approach to marketing strategy and rapid growth for a new company.

"At Clairant, we base our marketing decisions on industry data and real-time analytics from current and past marketing efforts," founder and CEO Desirae Haluk said. "If something works well, do more of that and if something doesn't work, fail fast, optimize, and pivot the ship." As a neuroscientist turned marketer, Desirae's richly skilled background has helped her clients find high levels of success growing their businesses.

Desirae is a previous recipient of the Top 35 Under 35 Award for her marketing efforts in the energy industry and was a finalist in 2019 for the Woman of the Year award presented by the Leading Women Entrepreneur group. She teaches her employees and small business clients that you don't have to boil the ocean and have a large marketing budget to effectively promote your company. Desirae came from a family line of Canadian entrepreneurs, with her dad owning landscaping and power washing businesses, her mother a successful real estate agent, and her brother the owner of several successful businesses, from marketing agencies to rental companies.

About Clairant Services: Clairant Services was established in 2019 in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and continues to grow exponentially, with clients located throughout the US. Clairant specializes in startups and small businesses and provides customized and affordable marketing plans fit for any sized budget. With 3 employees, an intern, and a heavy workload, Clairant will be hiring in the near future to accommodate the rapid growth. For more information, visit http://www.clairantservices.com .

