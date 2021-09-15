Claire AI data storage protocol set to go live

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Claire Project, specializing in the application of the AI storage protocol knowledge graph, will go live soon. It is the first of its kind utilizing blockchain technology to create a decentralized, co-constructed, shared, distributed, highly secure and trusted knowledge graph collaboration platform. The project allows users in the global knowledge community to achieve distributed collaboration with extremely low labor and management costs, in a move to take the value of knowledge graph data to a new level and realize the final goal of "data as value" as the Internet enters its next stage of evolution.

The Internet has been around, growing and evolving for nearly 30 years. During the transition from Internet 1.0 to Internet 3.0, data storage and security risks have hindered the medium's growth path. Online users are constantly concerned about user data breaches, asset information exposure and account information theft, among other data security issues.

The emergence of the Claire Project will not only remove the dependency of traditional internet knowledge graphs on a central server, but also, to a meaningful extent, break up the monopoly exercised by Internet tech giants when it comes to data graphic primitives.

The Claire Project focuses on data storage and a data value ecosystem

Claire AI data storage protocol is the first distributed storage protocol for AI data. By integrating IPFS storage technology, Token incentive mechanism and DAO governance model, it creates four types of trusted storage, trusted incentives, trusted governance, and trusted finance. The project also combines AI data screening and processing collaboration networks for a fully autonomous network community, with effective value data to provide necessary support for commercial applications at scale.

Secondly, since its inception, the Claire Project team has very much come to the realization that, as result of decades of development since the Internet first came into existence, the storage market has become saturated, while the next stage of growth could be the data market that can serve as an effective increment, especially internet-based value storage data.

Thirdly, a lower barrier to entry makes the Claire Project more accessible to users. In the knowledge graph collaboration scenarios of Claire AI storage protocol, anyone can be a node on Claire by pledging a certain amount of CLRs (Claire tokens).

Fourthly, the information and data on the Internet are fragmented and mostly are based on small files and micro data generated by high-frequency micro collaborations. This is what Claire is meant for.

The Claire ecosystem is expanding steadily, bolstered by a series of industry chain ecosystems surrounding Claire such as mining machines, mines, mining pools, cloud computing power, cloud storage and cloud mining machines, all of which are gradually moving towards large-scale applications.

Taking into account the exponential growth of Internet knowledge graph data, ensuring data validity, security and efficient storage access will be a challenge that anyone interacting with the Internet will have to face in the transition from the ecological Internet to the value Internet. The launch of Claire also provides a pioneering reference for the next stage of the Internet's evolution.

