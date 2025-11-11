Claire Rosinkranz Partners with Native and Billboard to Spread Holiday Cheer with an Original Jingle and Limited-Edition Collection

Bringing her signature charm to the season, Claire Rosinkranz debuts "It's That Native Holiday Cheer," a festive ode to Native's cozy holiday collection.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Native , the personal care brand known for its simple, clean, and effective products, has teamed up with pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and Billboard, the world's number one music authority, to launch a limited-edition holiday campaign. This collaboration features an original holiday jingle, "It's That Native Holiday Cheer," and a festive collection designed to bring cozy, seasonal joy to everyday routines.

An accompanying mini-film set in a dreamy 1920s Los Feliz home just beneath Griffith Park sees the campaign beautifully weave together music and personal care. Fans are invited to watch a three-minute mini-film capturing a festive night filled with Native's signature scents: Sugar Cookie, Holiday Gumdrop, Fresh Mistletoe, Alpine Air, Winter Cashmere, and Frosted Cherry. Using vintage lenses and soft, warm lighting, the mini-film, which is available for viewing in its entirety on Billboard.com and YouTube channel, evokes the cozy, nostalgic spirit of the holidays, mirroring the comforting scents of Native's holiday collection. The original holiday jingle not only serves as the soundtrack for the visual but is also available as a TikTok sound for fans to enjoy and share. The jingle was written and produced by Ben Epand (Don Diablo, DAWN).

This campaign marks Native's first partnership with a major music platform and a Gen Z artist, combining sound, scent, and storytelling to celebrate the joy of the season. Native is celebrated for transforming simple routines into moments of delight, while Claire Rosinkranz represents the voice of a new generation. Together, they redefine what holiday campaigns can look like, blending culture and care in a way that resonates with fans and consumers alike.

"Native is all about bringing joy to everyday routines," said Chris Talbott, CEO of Native. "Partnering with Claire and Billboard lets us expand that joy into music and storytelling. It's a celebration of creativity and the clean, cozy feeling that makes this season special."

The limited-edition Native Holiday Collection invites fans to experience the season through seven festive scents:

Fresh Mistletoe : Crisp bergamot and marine notes meet warm cedarwood - perfect for magical holiday gatherings.

Sugar Cookie : Lemon zest, caramel, and vanilla sugar blend for the ultimate sweet, cozy scent.

Holiday Gumdrop : A playful mix of mandarin, sweet peony, and vanilla for lighthearted, nostalgic moments.

Vanilla Wonderland : A dreamy blend of cotton, apple, and vanilla with amber and sugar - like a peaceful snowy escape.

Winter Cashmere : Spicy nutmeg, rosemary, and hinoki wood wrap you in luxurious warmth.

Alpine Air : Red berries, citrus spice, and pine create a crisp, invigorating fragrance.

Frosted Cherry : Red fruits, caramel, and jasmine bring a sweet twist to winter nights.

Each scent is crafted in Native's signature clean formulations — free from sulfates, parabens, dyes, and aluminum, and always cruelty-free and vegan — offering a touch of joy and self-care with every use.

Fans can experience the full campaign across Billboard.com, YouTube, and Billboard's social channels. The Native Holiday Collection is available now at www.nativecos.com , Amazon, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Kroger, and CVS.

About Claire Rosinkranz: An American pop artist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who broke out in 2020 with her viral hit "Backyard Boy." Known for her authentic voice and playful storytelling, Claire's music captures the spirit of Gen Z with charm and wit. She has released two EPs and her debut album Just Because (2023), and is currently on tour with Maroon 5.

Billboard is the ultimate barometer of success in music. Through its iconic charts, breaking news, multi-platform storytelling and world class events, Billboard tracks the world's top musicians and the business that powers them. Since its origin in 1894, music leaders and fans across the world look to Billboard as the most trusted source for music information, spanning more than a dozen countries and published in over 10 languages. The Billboard Music Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards are the only awards ceremonies that recognizes musicians for their undeniable achievements on the Billboard charts, using pure data to determine the finalists and winners, rather than relying on opaque committees or anonymous voters. Billboard's other premium experiences range from the Billboard Power 100 to Billboard Women in Music, Billboard Latin Music Week, and Billboard Live, which connects the most impactful artists and industry leaders with fans from all corners of the globe.

About Native: Founded in 2015, Native is a personal care company that makes clean and effective products from naturally derived ingredients, including deodorant, body wash, body lotion, shampoo, and conditioner. For more information, visit www.nativecos.com or you can follow Native on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

