Claire's Announces Disney's Frozen 2 Collection

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Stores, Inc, one of the world's leading fashion jewelry and accessories retailers, is thrilled to announce their exciting Frozen 2 collaboration with Disney launching in Claire's stores and online globally today.

Only available at Claire's the new Disney's Frozen 2 collection is inspired by the breadth of new colors and epic adventures featured in the film, as well as the beautifully evolved looks of Anna and Elsa. The collection includes: scrunchies, hair clips and headbands galore partnered with glittering jewelry, cosmetics and dress up sets to create the perfect Frozen 2 looks. Gorgeous gift sets, enchanting stationery, soft toys, dolls and drinkware complete the collection making perfect gifts for your loved ones. There are 82 products, 67 of which are only available at Claire's, making the collection amongst the largest assortment outside of Disney retail locations.

The collection is available beginning today in approximately 1,450 Claire's stores and in third party concession locations across North America, as well as online at claires.com. Price points range from $4.99 to $49.99.

Claire's is also delighted to announce a five item, limited edition 'Frozen Friday' product assortment that will launch on November 22 to celebrate Disney's Frozen 2 hitting theaters. A new must-have 'Frozen Friday' item will launch each Friday from November 22 to December 20. Quantities are limited and demand will be high - rush to Claire's to grab these hot gifts!

"Our customers love all things Frozen and with the great success of the first Frozen film, our dream was to create a huge, enchanting Frozen 2 collection to delight them in time for the movie release and the holiday gifting season. We are excited to share the new Claire's Frozen 2 with fans and families to help make precious memories over the Holiday season!" - Melanie Berry, SVP Marketing, Claire's

To further delight, customers who purchase any Disney Frozen 2 product at Claire's between November 29 and December 24 will receive a special code to be entered to win one of thousands of amazing prizes, ranging from Claire's gift cards to an amazing VIP Disney Frozen on Broadway New York trip!

Fans can also make even more memories by booking a Frozen 2 themed party, available to book in all Claire's stores beginning today. The Frozen 2 parties consist of fun, themed games, makeovers and dance parties all inspired by Frozen! To create the perfect party at Claire's, visit claires.com/partyatclaires.

About Claire's

Claire's Stores, Inc. is one of the world's leading specialty retailers of fashionable jewelry and accessories for young women, teens, tweens and girls ages 3 to 35. The Company operates through its stores under two brand names: Claire's® and Icing®. As of August 4, 2018, Claire's Stores, Inc. operated 2,471 stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe, excluding 6,631 concession locations. The Company franchised 687 stores in 28 countries primarily located in the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia and Central and South America, Southern Africa, and Russia. More information regarding Claire's Stores is available on the Company's corporate website at www.clairestores.com .

