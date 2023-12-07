CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO MEXICO WITH THE OPENING OF A NEW FLAGSHIP

News provided by

Claire's

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

The fashion brand powerhouse continues to delight consumers globally as part of its market expansion strategy

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Claire's celebrates an important milestone with the opening of its premier flagship store in Mexico in partnership with Exalta, marking the continued international expansion of the renowned global brand. Known for scaling reputable brands internationally, Exalta brings expertise of the local market. This new space, located in the leading Plaza Satélite in Mexico City, not only represents a store, but also the brand's commitment to inspiring self-expression and personal discovery in young people through its products and experiences.

With over 2,750 retail stores globally in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe, franchised stores in the Middle East and South Africa and a presence in more than 40 other partner retailers worldwide as well as the Metaverse, Claire's has continued to build on the power of its brand reach to meet consumers worldwide.

"Claire's is a beloved brand with a highly-engaged audience, and as we continue to transform into a fashion powerhouse, we are dedicated to constantly expanding upon the places and ways we connect with them," said Richard Flint, Claire's President of Europe. "Opening a flagship store in Mexico presents an exciting opportunity to continue building on the brand's reach through immersive experiences and is just the start of the opportunity we see in this market."

A vibrant atmosphere full of fun, imagination and self-discovery, this new store showcases the reimagined brand identity people have come to know and love from Claire's. With the opening of the brand's innovative Paris flagship earlier this year, Claire's introduced the future of its retail experience, inviting consumers to co-create together. This new flagship continues that momentum with a whole new look and feel.

The store features an edited selection of compelling products to love across jewelry, fashion and hair accessories, toys, tech, cosmetics and more. Within the 1,227 square foot space, piercing has also taken on an evolved presence and a new format. Featuring the vibrant PIERCED by Claire's visual identity, a bold and inspiring attitude for the brand's industry-leading experience, the service is now positioned in a more intimate location towards the back with an option for consumers to be pierced in a private area if they prefer.

To celebrate, Exalta and Claire's are hosting a grand opening event filled with glamour, special guest attendees and exclusive experiences including piercing, nail and makeup services and other surprises. Come immerse yourself in the world of Claire's and celebrate the brand's arrival in Mexico at Plaza Satélite, 1er piso, Cto. Centro Comercial 2251, Satélite Naucalpan. For more updates, follow along @ClairesMexico on Instagram.

About Claire's Holdings LLC
Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated global fashion Brand committed to inspiring the self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive and carefully selected products and experiences. Through it´s global brands, Claire´s and ICING, the company provides a immersive and omnichannel shopping experience with own and concesión stores in North America and Europe, as well as franchised stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information about Claire´s is available at corporate.claires.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Exalta
Diana Gaya
[email protected]

Claire's
Sarah Gordon, SHADOW
[email protected]

SOURCE Claire's

Also from this source

CLAIRE'S ANUNCIA SU EXPANSIÓN EN MEXICO CON LA APERTURA DE UNA NUEVA TIENDA FLAGSHIP

CLAIRE'S ANUNCIA SU EXPANSIÓN EN MEXICO CON LA APERTURA DE UNA NUEVA TIENDA FLAGSHIP

Hoy Claire's celebra un momento importante con la apertura de su tienda FlagShip en México en asociación con Exalta, lo que marca la continua...
CLAIRE'S APPOINTS CHRIS CRAMER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

CLAIRE'S APPOINTS CHRIS CRAMER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Claire's Holdings LLC today announces the appointment of Chris Cramer as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. As Claire's further...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Jewelry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.