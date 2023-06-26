CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CLAUDIA LIMA-GUINEHUT AS CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Holdings LLC announces the appointment of Claudia Lima-Guinehut as Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. Lima-Guinehut will lead the company's global merchandising, sourcing, and design strategy as well as the brand's industry-leading piercing business. Lima-Guinehut will report to Claire's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Vero.

CLAUDIA LIMA-GUINEHUT, CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER AT CLAIRE'S
For more than 50 years, Claire's has delighted generations with on-trend merchandise that has made the brand a destination for self-expression and personal discovery. Lima-Guinehut will help continue that leadership with oversight of the product fashion assortment and piercing business.

"Our product takes the ordinary and makes it extraordinary for our consumers every day, and we are thrilled that Claudia is joining the team to help continue our legacy as an inviting place where people can experience the joy of self-expression," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer.

With a proven track record of more than 20 years of creating compelling multichannel product offerings, Lima-Guinehut will be an integral part of the team as Claire's continues to deliver stylish and on-trend product offerings.

"I'm excited to join Claire's to continue the tradition of bringing the brand's beloved consumers, especially younger generations, global fashion product and piercing serves that continue to excite them and further drive the business," said Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. 

Most recently Lima-Guinehut served as Senior Vice President, Global Merchandising and Strategic Partnerships at The Children's Place, Inc., where she was responsible for creating and delivering product strategies for all brands across multiple channels of distribution, as well as leading operations for wholesale and international franchise businesses from 2014 to 2023. Prior, she was Director of International Merchandising for Destination Maternity from 2011 until 2014 and held roles of increasing responsibility at Zara, Camuto Group, Ralph Lauren and Fifth & Pacific Companies. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Marketing from New York University and her SIPA Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

About Claire's Holdings LLC
Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Sarah Gordon, SHADOW
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129800/Claire_s_Claudia_Headshot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631509/Claires_Stores_Logo.jpg

