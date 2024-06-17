Claire's Appoints Chris Cramer as Interim CEO

Ryan Vero to step down as CEO and member of the Board of Managers

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Holdings LLC ("Claire's" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of Chris Cramer as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cramer will also continue to serve in his roles as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Cramer succeeds Ryan Vero, who will step down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Company's Board of Managers, effective immediately.

"Since joining Claire's last year, Chris has demonstrated extensive operational and financial leadership and helped drive our strategic roadmap," said Samantha Algaze, Chairman of the Claire's Board of Managers. "His impressive track record and more than 25 years of industry experience make him the ideal executive to lead Claire's as we move forward."

Algaze continued, "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Ryan for his service to Claire's. As we look ahead, Claire's is poised to build on its position as a powerful, global fashion brand and a true destination for today's consumer."

"I am honored to serve as interim CEO and appreciate the Board's confidence and support at this important time for Claire's," said Cramer. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and the Board to build on the Company's recent momentum, strengthen our relationships with our customers, partners, and employees, and further realize our growth potential."

Prior to joining Claire's, Cramer previously spent over 20 years with Bath & Body Works, Inc. (and L Brands) in leadership roles including most recently as Chief Operating Officer. He also previously served as President of Parade, Inc., a Gen Z-focused intimate and lifestyle apparel retailer, and held leadership positions at IBM and Accenture (Andersen Consulting). Cramer earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and his Master of Business Administration from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Vero said, "It has been an enormous privilege to serve as the CEO of Claire's and I am proud of all we accomplished. Having worked closely with Chris since he joined Claire's, I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Company."

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com.

