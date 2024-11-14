CLAIRE'S CONTINUES MOMENTUM IN BEAUTY WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF C BY CLAIRE'S

The exclusive, new collection of luxurious body care and fragrances is inspired by and tailored to Gen Zalpha's everyday lifestyles

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion brand Claire's is continuing its evolution within the beauty category with the launch of C by Claire's, an exclusive line of fragrances and body care products designed to help Gen Zalpha feel their most confident. Building on the success of Claire's existing body care product collection, the new line gives consumers even more bespoke scents to love and furthers Claire's impact in the category.

Introducing C by Claire's, an exclusive line of fragrances and body care products designed to help Gen Zalpha feel their most confident

The new collection features luxurious foaming moisturizers, bath and body scrubs, fragrances, hair and body mists, and more, meeting consumers' demands for beauty products that help them feel empowered in the same way that the brand's signature fashion accessories have for over 50 years. C by Claire's is crafted with high-quality ingredients in delightful, original scents like Cherry Bliss, Cloudberry Fizz, Watermelon Kiss, and Salted Caramel, with many catering to the growing gourmand scent trend. Each product is presented in vibrant packaging that reflects the bold, expressive spirit of Claire's and its consumers.

A marquee of this collection, Claire's is introducing an all-new signature fragrance, aptly titled "Be The Most" in a nod to the brand's platform rooted in self-expression. The fragrance boasts a delicate blend of pistachio, vanilla musk, silky sandalwood, and Italian citrus, ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions.

"At Claire's, we continually seek innovative ways to engage with our consumers and provide the products, categories, and experiences that excite them," said Meghan Hurley, VP of Marketing at Claire's. "We know beauty is a space that our Gen Zalpha consumers are passionate about, and we're thrilled to give them another avenue to express themselves through this new collection."

Supporting the collection is Claire's CGI-centric Holiday campaign which comes to life across the brand's retail, digital and social channels spotlighting Claire's as the ultimate destination for the gift-giving season across jewelry, toys, tech and more. In time for the holiday season, the line also includes gift sets and a "7 Days of Claire's" advent calendar with daily surprises that are sure to delight.

C by Claire's is the latest launch in Claire's evolution into a full-fledged Gen Zalpha lifestyle brand. Priced from $14.99 to $29.99, C by Claire's is now available in stores and online at Claires.com and will further expand with new products to love, offering even more reasons to shop at Claire's. Follow along @Clairesstores to stay in the know on the latest collections, style tips, and more.

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

